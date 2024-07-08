- More
Commonwealth Cup scorer Inisherin one of 13 left in contention for Saturday's July Cup at Newmarket
Impressive Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin is one of 13 in contention for Saturday's Group 1 July Cup Stakes at Newmarket at the five-day confirmation stage.
Trained by Kevin Ryan, the three-year-old posted a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when defeating Lake Forest in the 6f contest at Royal Ascot last month.
It was a second victory of the season for the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned colt, who also scored in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock in May.
Inisherin could meet a host of top-class opponents in the £600,000 contest, with the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Vandeek also on course to feature.
The three-year-old son of Havana Grey missed his participation at Royal Ascot due to a low blood count, but connections confirmed on Monday that he is "ready to go" for the feature on Saturday.
Kinross, also absent from the royal meeting, returned when second in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle last month and could run for Ralph Beckett, while Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes runner-up Swingalong is a possible inclusion for Karl Burke.
The Ed Bethell-trained Regional may attempt to go one better than when second to Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. Last season's Sprint Cup hero is a general 6-1 chance in the ante-post market.
Elsewhere, Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O'Brien won this event in 2018 and 2019 with U S Navy Flag and Ten Sovereigns, and he could be represented by Irish 2,000 Guineas third River Tiber and Military.
Meanwhile, Lambourn trainer Clive Cox might attempt to land his second victory in this race since 2017 as Jasour, who finished third behind Inisherin at the royal meeting, remains in contention.
Charlie Hills's dual Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Khaadem has been confirmed at this stage, along with his stablemate Mitbaahy.
Mill Stream, Art Power and Vadream also remain in contention.
July Cup confirmations
Art Power Tim Easterby
Khaadem Charlie Hills
Kinross Ralph Beckett
Mill Stream Jane Chapple-Hyam
Mitbaahy Charlie Hills
Regional Ed Bethell
Swingalong Karl Burke
Vadream Charlie Fellowes
Inisherin Kevin Ryan
Jasour Clive Cox
Military Aidan O'Brien
River Tiber Aidan O'Brien
Vandeek Simon and Ed Crisford
July Cup Stakes (4.35 Newmarket, Saturday)
Sky Bet: 7-4 Inisherin, 4-1 River Tiber, 5 Vandeek, 6 Regional, Kinross, 10 Jasour, 12 Khaadem, 14 Mill Stream, Art Power, 25 Swingalong, Mitbaahy, 28 bar
