Britain
premium

Star sprinter Vandeek all set for Saturday's July Cup after impressing connections in Newmarket gallop

Vandeek strides clear to win the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday
Vandeek: set to contest Saturday's July CupCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Vandeek showed he is back to full health after a low blood count ruled him out of Royal Ascot by gearing up for Saturday’s July Cup in a rare Monday morning workout on the summer gallop in Newmarket.

Last season's leading British-based juvenile displayed plenty of his old prowess when leaving his lead horse eight lengths behind in a five-furlong workout under his big-race jockey James Doyle.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s double Group 1 winning sprinter is out to make up for lost time in Saturday’s 6f race having been forced out of the Commonwealth Cup with a blood disorder, something that affected a good portion of the string at Gainsborough stables.  

