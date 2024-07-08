- More
Star sprinter Vandeek all set for Saturday's July Cup after impressing connections in Newmarket gallop
Vandeek showed he is back to full health after a low blood count ruled him out of Royal Ascot by gearing up for Saturday’s July Cup in a rare Monday morning workout on the summer gallop in Newmarket.
Last season's leading British-based juvenile displayed plenty of his old prowess when leaving his lead horse eight lengths behind in a five-furlong workout under his big-race jockey James Doyle.
Simon and Ed Crisford’s double Group 1 winning sprinter is out to make up for lost time in Saturday’s 6f race having been forced out of the Commonwealth Cup with a blood disorder, something that affected a good portion of the string at Gainsborough stables.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- 'Everything we've got is first class' - Paul Robson excited to make a fresh start from his new base
- 'There's lots of doom and gloom around but we have the best racing on the planet' - Wathnan Racing issue robust defence of the sport
- 'It was pandemonium!' - joy as Margot becomes the fifth generation of Scudamores to ride a winner
- Los Angeles rematch could be on the cards as connections of Irish Derby runner-up Sunway eye King George tilt
- July festival contenders advertise claims in the rain for John and Thady Gosden
- 'Everything we've got is first class' - Paul Robson excited to make a fresh start from his new base
- 'There's lots of doom and gloom around but we have the best racing on the planet' - Wathnan Racing issue robust defence of the sport
- 'It was pandemonium!' - joy as Margot becomes the fifth generation of Scudamores to ride a winner
- Los Angeles rematch could be on the cards as connections of Irish Derby runner-up Sunway eye King George tilt
- July festival contenders advertise claims in the rain for John and Thady Gosden