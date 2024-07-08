Star sprinter Vandeek all set for Saturday's July Cup after impressing connections in Newmarket gallop

Vandeek showed he is back to full health after a low blood count ruled him out of Royal Ascot by gearing up for Saturday’s July Cup in a rare Monday morning workout on the summer gallop in Newmarket.

Last season's leading British-based juvenile displayed plenty of his old prowess when leaving his lead horse eight lengths behind in a five-furlong workout under his big-race jockey James Doyle.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s double Group 1 winning sprinter is out to make up for lost time in Saturday’s 6f race having been forced out of the Commonwealth Cup with a blood disorder, something that affected a good portion of the string at Gainsborough stables.