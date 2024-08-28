City Of Troy strengthens claims for Cartier Horse of the Year award with York tour de force

City Of Troy (144) has established a 16-point lead in the standings for this year’s Cartier Horse of the Year after his impressive all-the-way success in the Group 1 Juddmonte International at York last week.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt, who lowered the course record under Ryan Moore to beat fellow three-year-old Calandagan, also propelled himself 48 points clear of Notable Speech (96) in the three-year-old colt division.

City Of Troy had previously won the Derby and Eclipse and could now make an audacious switch to dirt for the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar in November.

Other leading contenders enjoyed recent victories at Deauville, including Charyn (128), who backed up his impressive Queen Anne success in the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois and comfortably heads the older horse category.

The Roger Varian-trained grey could bid to boost his points tally in the Group 1 Prix du Moulin at Longchamp on September 8.

Also at Deauville, Mqse De Sevigne (96) completed the Prix Rothschild/Prix Jean Romanet Group 1 double for a second successive year.

O'Brien took more Group 1 honours at York with Content (56), who edged out old rival You Got To Me (48) in the Yorkshire Oaks. Both could yet challenge Porta Fortuna (88) at the head of the three-year-old filly standings.

The Cartier Sprinter division has a wide-open look and Bradsell (32) was the latest to throw his hat into the ring when winning the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes on Friday ahead of Believing (36), Asfoora (40), Ponntos (30) and Big Evs (24).

Kyprios (88) maintained his considerable lead in the Stayer standings after the latest action, which included Gold Cup fourth Vauban (28) winning the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup at York. Double Major (38) also enhanced his claims with a dominant win in the Group 2 Prix Kergorlay at Deauville earlier in the month.

Whistlejacket (64) sets the pace in the two-year-old colt division following his victory over Rashabar (32) in the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville. The unbeaten Henri Matisse (32), like Whistlejacket trained by O'Brien, has scored Group 2 wins in the Railway and Futurity Stakes at the Curragh.

Babouche (40) leads the two-year-old filly category after her victory over Whistlejacket in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes. Next are Prix du Calvados winner Simmering (28) and unbeaten Debutante Stakes scorer Bedtime Story (24).

The 34th Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at the Dorchester Hotel in London on Wednesday, November 20.

Cartier Horse of the Year

144 City Of Troy

128 Charyn

96 Mqse De Sevigne

96 Notable Speech

88 Kyprios

88 Porta Fortuna

88 Rosallion

72 Bluestocking

68 Los Angeles

66 Rebel's Romance

Cartier Older Horse

128 Charyn

96 Mqse de Sevigne

72 Bluestocking

66 Rebel's Romance

64 Auguste Rodin

64 Goliath

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

144 City Of Troy

96 Notable Speech

88 Rosallion

68 Los Angeles

64 Metropolitan

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

88 Porta Fortuna

56 Content

56 Ezeliya

56 Opera Singer

56 Sparkling Plenty

Cartier Sprinter

60 Mill Stream

48 Inisherin

40 Asfoora

39 Star Of Mystery

36 Believing

32 Bradsell

32 Khaadem

32 Lazzat

32 Swingalong

Cartier Stayer

88 Kyprios

38 Double Major

38 Sweet William

34 Tower Of London

28 Vauban

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

64 Whistlejacket

32 Henri Matisse

32 Rashabar

24 Arabie

24 Arizona Blaze

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

40 Babouche

28 Simmering

24 Bedtime Story

20 Celandine

20 Leovanni

