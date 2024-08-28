- More
City Of Troy strengthens claims for Cartier Horse of the Year award with York tour de force
City Of Troy (144) has established a 16-point lead in the standings for this year’s Cartier Horse of the Year after his impressive all-the-way success in the Group 1 Juddmonte International at York last week.
The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt, who lowered the course record under Ryan Moore to beat fellow three-year-old Calandagan, also propelled himself 48 points clear of Notable Speech (96) in the three-year-old colt division.
City Of Troy had previously won the Derby and Eclipse and could now make an audacious switch to dirt for the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar in November.
Other leading contenders enjoyed recent victories at Deauville, including Charyn (128), who backed up his impressive Queen Anne success in the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois and comfortably heads the older horse category.
The Roger Varian-trained grey could bid to boost his points tally in the Group 1 Prix du Moulin at Longchamp on September 8.
Also at Deauville, Mqse De Sevigne (96) completed the Prix Rothschild/Prix Jean Romanet Group 1 double for a second successive year.
O'Brien took more Group 1 honours at York with Content (56), who edged out old rival You Got To Me (48) in the Yorkshire Oaks. Both could yet challenge Porta Fortuna (88) at the head of the three-year-old filly standings.
The Cartier Sprinter division has a wide-open look and Bradsell (32) was the latest to throw his hat into the ring when winning the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes on Friday ahead of Believing (36), Asfoora (40), Ponntos (30) and Big Evs (24).
Kyprios (88) maintained his considerable lead in the Stayer standings after the latest action, which included Gold Cup fourth Vauban (28) winning the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup at York. Double Major (38) also enhanced his claims with a dominant win in the Group 2 Prix Kergorlay at Deauville earlier in the month.
Whistlejacket (64) sets the pace in the two-year-old colt division following his victory over Rashabar (32) in the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville. The unbeaten Henri Matisse (32), like Whistlejacket trained by O'Brien, has scored Group 2 wins in the Railway and Futurity Stakes at the Curragh.
Babouche (40) leads the two-year-old filly category after her victory over Whistlejacket in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes. Next are Prix du Calvados winner Simmering (28) and unbeaten Debutante Stakes scorer Bedtime Story (24).
The 34th Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at the Dorchester Hotel in London on Wednesday, November 20.
Cartier Horse of the Year
144 City Of Troy
128 Charyn
96 Mqse De Sevigne
96 Notable Speech
88 Kyprios
88 Porta Fortuna
88 Rosallion
72 Bluestocking
68 Los Angeles
66 Rebel's Romance
Cartier Older Horse
128 Charyn
96 Mqse de Sevigne
72 Bluestocking
66 Rebel's Romance
64 Auguste Rodin
64 Goliath
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
144 City Of Troy
96 Notable Speech
88 Rosallion
68 Los Angeles
64 Metropolitan
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
88 Porta Fortuna
56 Content
56 Ezeliya
56 Opera Singer
56 Sparkling Plenty
Cartier Sprinter
60 Mill Stream
48 Inisherin
40 Asfoora
39 Star Of Mystery
36 Believing
32 Bradsell
32 Khaadem
32 Lazzat
32 Swingalong
Cartier Stayer
88 Kyprios
38 Double Major
38 Sweet William
34 Tower Of London
28 Vauban
Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt
64 Whistlejacket
32 Henri Matisse
32 Rashabar
24 Arabie
24 Arizona Blaze
Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly
40 Babouche
28 Simmering
24 Bedtime Story
20 Celandine
20 Leovanni
