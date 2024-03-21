Chazzesmee challenging for favouritism in bid for unprecedented Lincoln double at Doncaster on Saturday
Chazzesmee, bred by the legendary trainer and punter Barney Curley, is closing in on favouritism for the William Hill Lincoln at Doncaster where he will mount an audacious bid to land the first big race of the British Flat season just five days after winning the Irish Lincolnshire.
The six-year-old, trained by Fozzy Stack, is a top-priced 11-2 for the £150,000 contest in which he will again be partnered by Joey Sheridan, who was on board at the Curragh on Monday.
Only three horses this century have contested both prestigious handicaps in the same season and Sweet Lightning is the only horse in history to achieve the double, landing the Doncaster event in 2011 when trained by Michael Dods before following up in the Irish equivalent two years later for Tommy Carmody.
Published on 21 March 2024inBritain
Last updated 19:50, 21 March 2024
- Cheltenham in firing line of punters' body for 'wrong' going description on opening day of the festival
- 'It's exactly what we wanted' - Lucinda Russell says Gold Cup has primed Corach Rambler in his bid for more Grand National glory
- Who will hit the ground running in the British Flat turf season? Three jockeys, a trainer and a horse to follow
- Joe Fanning clears concussion protocol just in time to retain partnership with Champions Day winner in Lincoln
- 'It's fairly gutting' - despair for Ollie Sangster after minor setback rules Shuwari out of 1,000 Guineas
