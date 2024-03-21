Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race11 MINS
20:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race11 MINS
20:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Chazzesmee challenging for favouritism in bid for unprecedented Lincoln double at Doncaster on Saturday

Chazzesmee ridden by Joe Sheridan winning The Nua Healthcare Irish Licolnshire from Smooth Tom ridden by Andrew Slattery, right, 2nd.
Chazzesmee wins the Irish Lincolnshire under Joey SheridanCredit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Chazzesmee, bred by the legendary trainer and punter Barney Curley, is closing in on favouritism for the William Hill Lincoln at Doncaster where he will mount an audacious bid to land the first big race of the British Flat season just five days after winning the Irish Lincolnshire.

The six-year-old, trained by Fozzy Stack, is a top-priced 11-2 for the £150,000 contest in which he will again be partnered by Joey Sheridan, who was on board at the Curragh on Monday. 

Only three horses this century have contested both prestigious handicaps in the same season and Sweet Lightning is the only horse in history to achieve the double, landing the Doncaster event in 2011 when trained by Michael Dods before following up in the Irish equivalent two years later for Tommy Carmody.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 21 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 19:50, 21 March 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain