Can William Buick extend his winning streak when he heads to Yarmouth for three rides today?

Fresh from riding a treble at Hamilton on Tuesday, William Buick bids to extend his winning streak with three rides at Yarmouth today. Buick has been profitable to follow at Yarmouth in the last five years, with his mounts yielding a £38.29 profit to a £1 level stake. Can he improve those figures today?

Race: 3.00 (6f maiden)

Spotlight comment: Fifth foal; closely related to 5.5f-7f winner Earthlight (including dual 6f 2yo Group 1), half-brother to 1m winner Snowfinch (RPR 75); dam Group-placed 7f 2yo winner (109); entered in Group 1 National Stakes; this Lope De Vega newcomer is with a top yard and could play a leading role.

Shadow Of Light 15:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Race: 4.00 (1m2f handicap)

Spotlight comment: Saddle slipped on debut before not seeing out 1m4f on soft ground second time, so looks best judged on her latest Windsor second, when making a short-priced favourite work for it; likely she has more to offer under William Buick (1-4 for the yard).

Epidavros 16:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: David Loughnane

Race: 5.00 (7f handicap)

Spotlight comment: Brighton run is best ignored (pulled far too hard) and he's better judged on his two 1m efforts here, latterly when making all (soft) off a 2lb lower mark; William Buick takes just his second ride for the yard and he's one to consider.

Dashing Donkey 17:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: William Stone

Read these next:

Three-parts brothers to Blue Point and Earthlight ready to rumble for Godolphin as notable newcomers light up Thursday cards

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Haydock and Newbury on Thursday

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

