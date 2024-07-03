The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Haydock and Newbury on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Tiriac (3.40 Haydock)

Jack Channon enjoyed a fruitful spell in June with eight winners from 44 runners, and the consistent Tiriac can help him continue that form in July. The four-year-old posted a couple of impressive victories at Windsor and York in May and he was only beaten a length and a quarter into third when attempting to complete the hat-trick on the Knavesmire last month. He would have surely had a say in the finish if given a clearer passage, but rider Callum Rodriguez had to switch across towards the rail when he ran into a lot of traffic. However, he stayed on strong and has every chance of returning to winning ways.

Smouldering (4.45 Haydock)

Trained by Clive Cox, this daughter of Profitable should not be ruled out on her turf debut after a couple of promising efforts on the all-weather. She went one better than when second on her debut at Wolverhampton when winning at Kempton next time out. The form of the race has been franked as the fourth, Sedgemoor, won his next start. Cox boasts a healthy 50 per cent strike-rate at Haydock this season having won with three of the six runners he has sent there. The three-year-old looks to have been freshened up after her last run and should run well again.

Hurt You Never (6.10 Newbury)

The five-year-old mare won over 6f at the Berkshire venue last June, which contributed to a four-race winning sequence for Adrian Nicholls. The majority of her appearances, including those four victories last summer, have come on quick ground, so the drying conditions will play to her strengths. Regular rider Mia Nicholls will claim a useful 3lb for this assignment and the step back in trip to the minimum distance, which she won over on her penultimate start, is a massive boost. Her record of 13 at the track is helpful and Hurt You Never can strike again.

