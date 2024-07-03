Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

New Kings Road (9.00 Newbury)

Richard Hannon's three-year-old has shown improved form since going handicapping this year, winning at Salisbury before going down only narrowly under a penalty at Pontefract a week later. Gets to race off 1lb lower this evening before his new mark kicks in at the weekend.

Paul Curtis

Eyecatcher

Indemnity (7.00 Kempton)

Strong traveller who's looked better since being dropped back to a mile. Should take the beating as long as James Doyle can avoid a three-wide trip from the outside stall.

Steffan Edwards

The Punt nap

Tiriac (3.40 Haydock)

The four-year-old enjoyed a couple of smart victories in May and was not beaten far at York last time. He should be suited by conditions and trainer Jack Channon is enjoying a strong summer.

Liam Headd

Newmarket nap

Cracksking (7.35 Kempton)

The son of Frankel looked to finally produce what he does on the gallops when winning over course and distance last time and is fancied to follow up.

David Milnes

Speed figures

Zaman Daar (5.00 Yarmouth)

Needed every yard of six furlongs to break the ice at Windsor recently and Ismail Mohammed's three-year-old could appreciate the extra furlong.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

The Longest Day (5.20 Perth)

May have needed the run last time after a seven-month absence. He performs well at this course, winning twice in his last two appearances, and can go well again.

George Bonds

