Can Richard Newland and Jamie Insole get their new training partnership off to a winning start at Lingfield?

Grand National-winning trainer Richard Newland will embark on a new venture at Lingfield on Wednesday when Hill Station becomes the first runner under his new joint-licence with Jamie Insole.

Newland, who won the Aintree showpiece with Pineau De Re in 2014, teamed up with the former assistant to Charlie Hills this summer and purchased a string of Flat runners to complement the jumps team at Urloxhey Stables in Worcestershire.

While the main focus of their new partnership will be a string of 20 juveniles set to run in the spring, Newland and Insole will bid to get the joint-licence off to a winning start when Hill Station heads to Lingfield for the second division of the 1m4f handicap (1.30 ).

"I'm really excited by it," Newland said. "We've been waiting for Jamie to finish his modules, which he did last week, so we're pressing on now.

"We've got 30 Flat horses, around 20 of which are going to be two-year-olds, and it's exciting to watch them developing at the moment. They'll be ready in their own time, so we've got some horses in training that we're going to get out on the track, including a couple who are ready for the all-weather before the main bulk come for the turf."

Hill Station has already scored for the stable during this winter's all-weather campaign, winning over Wednesday's distance under Rossa Ryan at Wolverhampton in October.

He failed to follow up three weeks later at Newcastle under claimer Olivia Tubb over half a furlong further, but a drop back to his last winning distance and the return of Ryan should help the four-year-old from the outside draw in stall 11.

Newland and Insole could have their first jumps runner on Thursday with Get A Superstar in a Newcastle bumper, while promising novice hurdler Supremely West has several entries at the end of the week after winning his first two starts this winter.

