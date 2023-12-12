'He gives the impression he'll stay forever' - Broomfield Present out to emulate The Two Amigos in marathon test at Exeter

If ever you wanted the racing equivalent to a marathon, look no further than this. The highs and lows of Haldon Hill make it one of the most thorough tests of fitness and stamina across all of Britain's racecourses, and here there is the added combination of a mammoth 3m6½f on extremely testing ground. There are no hiding places.

With that in mind, it means Broomfield Present will need to do something special to shoulder 12st to victory. He did just that when winning off a big weight at Haydock over hurdles in March, while his staying-on third in a good 3m handicap chase here on Haldon Gold Cup day indicated he may thrive for an extreme test of stamina.

No horse has carried top weight to victory in an Exeter marathon in five years, though, with The Two Amigos – a future Welsh Grand National winner – the most recent when scoring in this race in 2018. It can be done, but it takes a good horse.

Silver In Disguise is a contender on his decent comeback third at Carlisle, but he was last of eight finishers here 12 months ago. Golden Sovereign has two wins and two thirds on heavy ground, but this will undoubtedly be tough off a 275-day break. His comeback third after two years off the track at Wincanton last December was encouraging, though.

At the bottom of the weights is Lyrical Genius, arguably the most interesting runner here. The extreme stamina test is the doubt, but he ran a stormer on proper soft ground over 3m2f at the notoriously stiff Carlisle last time when he never travelled but plugged on well for Lilly Pinchin. He may improve.

Analysis by James Stevens

What they say

Kim Bailey, trainer of Broomfield Present

He was unlucky last time when he was brought down while holding every chance, and I hope he can put that behind him. This race should suit and he gives the impression he'll stay forever.

Philip Hobbs, joint-trainer of Golden Sovereign

He seems in very good form. It looked last season as though he was suited by long distances and he loves soft ground, so he has plenty in his favour.

Tim Vaughan, trainer of Silver In Disguise

He made a lovely seasonal debut at Carlisle and we've been busting to run him, but he's been in four times only for the meeting to be abandoned. It's frustrating, but he relishes soft ground and an extended trip and seems in good form.

Sean Curran, trainer of Domaine De L'Isle

He's had a wind operation since he ran at Chepstow, seems in good form and looks well. He's getting older, but he's won on the ground.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Lyrical Genius

He's not easy to win with, but when he's on song his form is quite good. He ran really well at Carlisle last time and the step up in trip will suit.

Reporting by David Carr

