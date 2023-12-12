The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at Exeter and Kempton

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Percy Veering (12.50 Exeter)

Had a difficult start over fences, failing to complete on two chase outings at Lingfield at the end of last year. However, has returned a different proposition over the larger obstacles after a couple of runs back over hurdles in the interim and has shown commendable tenacity to win the last twice. On both occasions he looked vulnerable to better-travelling opposition but ended up winning going away and can grind his way to victory again here.

Don’t Tell Su (1.20 Exeter)

Failed to meet market expectations on debut in a bumper at Warwick a year ago but stepped up on that effort when running out a game winner next time out at Chepstow in April. Again ran well on seasonal and hurdling debut back at Chepstow in October when only giving best on the run-in to Minella Missile, who franked the form at Cheltenham when beating Don’t Tell Su’s lauded stablemate Captain Teague. This looks like a great opportunity to resume winning ways.

Rascal Recknell (5.30 Kempton)

Has changed hands for 215,000gns post attempting to make all in a Sandown maiden on debut in August when beaten just a nose and three-quarters of a length behind Royal Supremacy, who has won again since. The second also obliged subsequently and the fourth, Skellet, won next time and then finished second, beaten just a neck, in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes. The form looks solid.

Read these next:

'He'll be dangerous again off the same mark' - James Stevens has four tips on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.