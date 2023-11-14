Can Paul Byrne mastermind another gamble? Greatwood Hurdle fancy backed to score on first start for Willie Mullins

Bookmakers have sought to protect themselves from the latest potential rough diamond unearthed by owner Paul Byrne by shortening Onlyamatteroftime into favouritism for Sunday’s Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (3.30) at Cheltenham.

Onlyamatteroftime is the general 4-1 favourite for the Greatwood Hurdle having been 9-1 prior to confirmations on Monday. Byrne’s pale blue silks are set to be carried by the seven-year-old for the first time at the weekend after the owner picked up the unexposed hurdler and switched him from Niall Madden's yard to that of Ireland’s champion trainer Willie Mullins.

While Onlyamatteroftime has only one bumper win to his name from five starts, most recently running out when approaching the final flight at Cork in August, Byrne’s previous successes have led to evasive measures being taken by layers.

Byrne’s major wins as an owner include landing the 2020 Greatwood Hurdle with The Shunter, who went on to win the Morebattle Hurdle and the Paddy Power Plate at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021 and secure connections a £100,000 bonus in the process.

The likes of Corbetts Cross and Feronily have also won major prizes for the owner before being bought by JP McManus, while Byrne raced subsequent Grand National winner Noble Yeats before selling him to Robert Waley-Cohen.

Coral shortened Onlyamatteroftime to a top-priced 6-1 (from 16) on Monday, with the firm’s head of PR, David Stevens, pointing to the connections as the main factor in the adjustment.

He said: “Onlyamatteroftime’s connections ensure that he’s a horse both layers and backers give plenty of respect to, and he’ll be of significant interest to us on Sunday.

“However, the Greatwood is always a competitive betting heat and at this stage we’re not overly concerned about one horse.”

Paddy Power shortened Onlyamatteroftime to 4-1 (from 9) and spokesman Paul Binfield said: “There’s not been a lot of money for him – nibbles really – it’s more that he’s a Willie Mullins-trained horse who’s coming back in trip after running over further. We think he’ll be of interest coming up the hill on Sunday.”

Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (3.30 Cheltenham, Sunday, November 19)

Unibet: 4 Onlyamatteroftime, 6 Nemean Lion, 7 L'Eau Du Sud, Iberico Lord, 9 Knickerbockerglory, 10 Luccia, Gin Coco, 12 Blueking D'Oroux, Lookaway, Punctuation, 14 Anyharminasking, 16 Afadil, 20 bar

