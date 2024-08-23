BHA issues statement supporting judge's decision at Kempton after jockey Callum Shepherd questions dead-heat

The BHA has reaffirmed the decision of the judge at Kempton to call a dead-head to the finish of a race that resulted in jockey Callum Shepherd being banned for 18 days for not riding out to obtain the best possible placing.

Shepherd told the Racing Post on Thursday that the decision to call the result of the 7f handicap as a dead-heat between his mount, Thorntonledale Max, and Flavour Maker was “questionable”, and added that “a lot of people seem to agree”.

The rider had posted a magnified image of the photo-finish on social media platform X on Thursday morning, with a number of users replying to the post saying that it appeared to show his horse in front at the line.

However, the BHA released a statement on Friday in which it said it had reviewed the image of the finish and agreed with the judge’s decision.

A BHA spokesman said: “As is routine when concerns are voiced about the outcome of a photo-finish, a review process was enacted following Wednesday’s 8.30 race at Kempton. This process involved the judging team principal reviewing the image, the quality of which is more reliable than versions of the photo that have appeared on social media since the race.

“The judging team principal has concurred with the view of the judge on the day, as well as the raceday stewards, that the outcome of the race was a dead-heat.

“The review process did not relate to the riding offence the stewards found to have been committed in the same race. As is always the case, the appeals process is open to anybody who feels they have incorrectly been found in breach of the rules of racing.”

Shepherd’s 18-day ban will rule him out of the Betfair Haydock Sprint Cup, the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup and the Betfred St Leger meetings, and came just two days after weighing room colleague James Doyle avoided a ban for not riding out to the finish when beaten at Windsor. Stewards accepted Doyle’s explanation that his mount had jinked near the line and unbalanced him.

Shepherd said he was seeking advice from the Professional Jockeys Association over a potential appeal against the penalty imposed by the stewards at Kempton, adding that he hoped to have matters resolved “as quickly as possible”.

