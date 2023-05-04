Betfred 'privileged' to be new sponsor of St Leger as they expand Classic portfolio

Betfred will sponsor three of the five British Classics after the bookmaker was unveiled as the new backer of the St Leger festival in a multi-year deal.

A new sponsor had been expected for the final British Classic of the season, with Cazoo sponsoring the last two runnings of the St Leger. William Hill and Ladbrokes are among previous sponsors of Britain’s oldest Classic, first run in 1776.

Betfred's founder Fred Done said: "To have the Betfred name attached to the St Leger festival is not just a sponsorship but a privilege. I'm proud to be associated with the world’s oldest Classic, which is obviously synonymous with great horses like Triple Crown winner Nijinsky, Dunfermline for the Queen and Oh So Sharp for Sir Henry Cecil."

The St Leger festival runs this season from Thursday, September 14 to Sunday, September 17 and Betfred will back several of the major supporting races to the Classic, including the Doncaster Cup and Champagne Stakes.

Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace added: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Betfred as the headline sponsors of the St Leger festival and of the Betfred St Leger itself.

"Fred Done and his team have long been keen supporters of British racing, and the inclusion of this historic race meeting into their sponsorship portfolio is another indication of their commitment to the sport."

It was announced last month that Betfred will be the first bookmaker to sponsor the two Epsom Classics, the Derby and the Oaks, and the addition of the St Leger accelerates a swift return to the sport’s sponsorship top table.

Betfred: will sponsor three of the five British Classics this season Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Betfred had been a significant sponsor in racing in the past, with the bookmaker associated with the likes of the Ebor, Cambridgeshire and Cesarewitch heritage handicaps and jump racing’s crown jewel, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

However, in 2018 Done said “racing and Betfred have got to learn to live without each other” after the Tote’s exclusive licence to operate pool betting at British racecourse ended.

The first two Classics of the British Flat season – the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas – take place at Newmarket this weekend and are backed by Qipco.

