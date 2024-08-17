Asfoora and Big Evs on course for third clash after confirmations are revealed for day three of the Ebor festival

Asfoora and Big Evs are set for a third clash of the season in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes on Friday after both sprinters were confirmed on Saturday for the Group 1.

Australian mare Asfoora won the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot with Big Evs behind before the form was reversed in the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood when Big Evs held on to win by a short-head.

Last year’s Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream also features among the 15 horses confirmed for the 5f contest, with Bradsell , Makarova and Regional , who were third, fourth and fifth in the race 12 months ago, set for another shot this season.

Ponntos , trained in the Czech Republic by Miroslav Nieslanik, is another to be left in the Nunthorpe, which was last won by a horse not trained in Britain or Ireland by Australian mare Ortensia in 2012.

Asfoora is 2-1 favourite with Coral to get the better of Big Evs. David Stevens, head of PR for Coral, said: "The score for the season between Asfoora and Big Evs is one apiece, but with the Aussie mare six pounds better off at the weights at York next week, she is favoured to reverse the Goodwood defeat."

Quickthorn, who won the 2022 Lonsdale Cup by 14 lengths after making all the running, is back to try and win the Group 2 again after being one of nine horses confirmed for the race.

Last year’s winner Coltrane does not feature, but Gregory, Vauban and three-year-old Align The Stars remain in the Weatherbys Hamilton-backed contest.

Alongside Big Evs, owners RP Racing and trainer Mick Appleby have confirmed Big Mojo for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes .

Three of the 13 horses left in the race – Shareholder, Shadow Army and The Strikin Viking – are owned by Sheikh Tamim Al Thani’s Wathnan Racing, with Charlie Appleby, courtesy of Shadow Of Light, and Aidan O’Brien, with Camille Pissarro, having one horse engaged in the Group 2.

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe, 3.35 York Friday

Coral: 2-1 Asfoora, 7-2 Big Evs, 7 Believing, Regional, 8 Bradsell, 10 Live In The Dream, 12 Starlust, 16 Azure Blue, Makarova, Washington Heights, 20 Bar

