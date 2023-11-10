Arc hero Ace Impact crowned 2023 Horse of the Year at Cartier Awards

The sparkling Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Ace Impact was crowned Horse of the Year at the 2023 Cartier Racing Awards on Thursday night at a glittering ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

The unbeaten colt dominated the awards just as he did his races, fending off star miler and four-time Group 1 winner Paddington, dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin and Shadwell flagbearer Mostahdaf.

The outstanding Jean-Claude Rouget-trained three-year-old was the first French winner of the main prize since Treve in 2013 and also won the award confined to colts of his generation, having comprehensively beaten Big Rock in the Prix du Jockey Club in June.

Mostahdaf, who won the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International in a glorious summer, was crowned champion older horse for trainers John and Thady Gosden.

Tahiyra may have narrowly missed out in the 1,000 Guineas to Mawj but the Aga Khan's exceptional filly went on to win the Irish equivalent, Coronation Stakes and Matron Stakes and she scooped the three-year-old filly award.

Sprint honours went the way of Shaquille, the talented three-year-old who claimed the Commonwealth Cup and July Cup for the Julie Camacho team despite giving away valuable ground at the start.

A winner in 2021, Trueshan was awarded the prize of top stayer for the second time after his autumn resurgence which saw him win the Doncaster Cup and Prix du Cadran after two defeats at the beginning of the season.

Both two-year-old accolades went the way of Aidan O'Brien, with the runaway Prix Marcel Boussac winner Opera Singer and magnificent Dewhurst scorer City Of Troy recognised. The pair are by the Triple Crown winner and emerging sire Justify.

Decorated owner-breeder Jeff Smith was the recipient of the award of merit. A high-profile and longtime supporter of horseracing, his distinguished purple silks have been carried with distinction by the likes of Lochsong and Persian Punch.

Cartier Awards

Cartier Horse of the Year

Ace Impact

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Ace Impact

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Tahiyra

Cartier Older Horse

Mostahdaf

Cartier Sprinter

Shaquille

Cartier Stayer

Trueshan

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

City Of Troy

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Opera Singer

Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit

Jeff Smith

Read more . . .

'An exceptional athlete' - unbeaten Arc hero Ace Impact introduced to breeders at record €40,000

'He has the strongest acceleration I've seen' - Ace Impact extends unbeaten streak with brilliant Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe win

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.