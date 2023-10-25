'An exceptional athlete' - unbeaten Arc hero Ace Impact introduced to breeders at record €40,000

Ace Impact, the undefeated winner of the Prix du Jockey Club and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, will stand for a debut fee of €40,000 at Haras de Beaumont in 2024, a record opening price for a French-based stallion.

The son of Cracksman become the first three-year-old colt to complete the big-race double since the Prix du Jockey Club was reduced to the mile and quarter trip.

Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget to win on his debut at Cagnes-sur-Mer in January, he easily won his next two starts, including the Listed Prix de Suresnes, a contest previously won by another Rouget Arc hero in Sottsass.

He showed an explosive turn of foot to win the Prix du Jockey Club, leaving subsequent Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Big Rock, Grand Prix de Paris winner Feed The Flame and St Leger hero Continuous in his wake. Following a break, he landed the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano from 2022 juvenile Group 1 winner Al Riffa and then showed his potent turn of foot at Longchamp.

Cristian Demuro and Ace Impact return victorious after Arc glory this month Credit: Edward Whitaker

Those in his wake in the Arc included Westover, Onesto, Continuous, Bay Bridge, Hukum, Simca Mille and Fantastic Moon. The international handicappers have rated the grandson of Frankel as the world’s top three-year-old of 2023, and leading light among European-trained horses this year.

Stud manager Mathieu Alex said: "Haras de Beaumont’s new recruit is the most exciting addition to the young stallions ranks in France. Furthermore, no stallion has commanded such a high covering fee at the outset of his French stallion career.

"Ace Impact proved himself to be an exceptional athlete. Unbeaten in a six-race career, he won the Prix du Jockey Club in record time, and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with plenty in hand.

"The recent victory of Big Rock at Ascot yet again underscored the brilliance of his win in the French Derby, which he won by three and a half lengths. His lightning turn of foot, coupled to his warrior mindset, combined to make him an outstanding performer.

"He has a lot going for him to as regards becoming a top-class stallion. We are very grateful for the early support received by European breeders. The fact he is beginning his stallion career in France at Haras de Beaumont is very positive news for our country."

Intello: Group 1 sire will continue to stand for €8,000 Credit: Haras du Quesnay

Ace Impact joins Group 1 sire Intello, Champion Stakes and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Sealiway and Group winner Stunning Spirit, who has his first juveniles in 2024.

Intello, the sire of Prix Jean Prat winner Intellogent and United Nations Stakes victor Adhamo among 41 stakes performers, will remain at a fee of €8,000.

Alex added: "Intello has forged a reputation as a very solid stallion, and one recognised as a safe bet. He covered 125 mares in his first year at Haras de Beaumont, one of the biggest books of his stallion career.

"Relative to this year, 85 per cent of the yearlings boasting his paternity who went through the ring at the Arqana sales found buyers, with the prices paid for his stock averaging six times higher than the sire’s 2023 stud fee. The ratio of his progeny gaining black type per runner [10.6 per cent] ranks as one of the best in France in the proven sires’ division."

Sealiway: exciting young prospect for Haras de Beaumont

Sealiway, whose brother Sunway landed last Sunday's Criterium International, was the most popular French-based sire of 2023. Going into his second season of covering, he will remain at €12,000.

"Sealiway, having covered a book of 166 mares in 2023, has been very well received by French and European breeders," he continued. "Haras de Beaumont has supported Sealiway from day one and will continue to do so as we have great faith in him."

The roster is completed by Stunning Spirit, a Group-winning son of Invincible Spirit out of a winning sister to Matron and Fillies' Mile winner Rainbow View. His first crop of runners will hit the track in 2024 and he will continue to stand for €3,000.

"The 2024 season will be an important one for Stunning Spirit, as his first crop of two-year-olds will make their racecourse debuts," Alex added. "We are very pleased with his yearlings who have gone to trainers. The feedback emanating from various professionals is very positive, and we can’t wait to see his first two-year-olds on the racecourse."

