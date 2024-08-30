Ambiente Friendly 'absolutely fine' after below-par Juddmonte International run as connections mull over plans

James Fanshawe believes Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly can bounce back from his below-par run in the Juddmonte International at York last week.

Ambiente Friendly was beaten two and three-quarter lengths by City Of Troy at Epsom in June but was 17 and a half lengths behind that rival when finishing tenth in the opening-day feature at the Ebor festival last Wednesday.

The Lingfield Derby Trial winner raced too keenly on the Knavesmire and failed to find for pressure in the home straight in the 1m2½f contest.

Fanshawe said: “He’s absolutely fine and back doing two canters. He seems really bright and has put all his weight back on.

“He had his tongue over the bit in the race and as a result he wasn’t relaxed and never got into a rhythm. I’m hoping it’s a race we can just put a line through.”

The Gredley Family-owned colt is entered in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 14, the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on October 6 and the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 19, with connections set to mull over options.

Fanshawe said: “He's well entered up and we’ll discuss the plans with the owners and decide where his next race will be.”

James Fanshawe: hoping for some rain for Sprint Cup entry Kind Of Blue Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Betfair Sprint Cup is an option for Kind Of Blue at Haydock on Saturday week but Fanshawe is keen to see some rain in the lead-up to the Group 1.

Kind Of Blue was beaten a head by Givemethebeatboys when second in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh this month, backing up a third-place finish in the Hackwood at Newbury and fourth in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

The son of Blue Point is 20-1 with Ladbrokes for the Sprint Cup – a race Fanshawe has won with Society Rock and The Tin Man – and is also entered in the Flying Five at the Curragh on September 15 and the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on October 19.

Fanshawe said: “He’s very well and I’m keen to run him somewhere with a bit of juice in the ground. His last four runs have been on quick ground and he’s from a family that loves a little bit of ease.

“He’s in at Haydock but we’ll keep an eye on the weather. He ran very well in the Commonwealth Cup and has run two good races since, but I just feel some cut in the ground might help.”

