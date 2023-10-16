Aidan O'Brien v the Gosdens: how Champions Day could decide the British trainers' title duel

British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday is set to play a pivotal role in deciding the winner of the British Flat trainers' championship, with just £300,000 between John and Thady Gosden and Aidan O'Brien. While William Buick will again be crowned champion jockey on Saturday, the trainers' title runs through to December 31, but with £4 million worth of prize-money on offer Champions Day could be make or break. Betfair and Ladbrokes make the Gosdens favourites for the title at 4-6 with O'Brien priced at 6-5 . . .

Prize-money £500,000 (£283,550 to the winner)

Kyprios is strongly fancied to kick off a huge day for O'Brien with victory in the Long Distance Cup. Last year's outstanding stayer has had just one run this season, posting a satisfactory return to action from injury in the Irish St Leger when second to Eldar Eldarov.

O'Brien could also be represented by Broome and Tower Of London as he bids to prevent a back-to-form Trueshan winning the race for a fourth straight year.

With Courage Mon Ami out of the picture, the Gosden stable turns to Doncaster Cup runner-up Sweet William and Trawlerman , who was third last year.

Advantage O'Brien

Prize-money £500,000 (£283,550 to the winner)

The O'Brien-trained Aesop's Fables is the only potential contender from the two major stables in the Champions Sprint.

While the three-year-old colt has not been a factor in the season's big sprints, he did put in an improved performance when third in the Prix de l'Abbaye in first-time blinkers and remains capable on his day.

Advantage O'Brien

Prize-money £500,000 (£283,550 to the winner)

The Gosdens and O'Brien go head-to-head in the Group 1 for fillies and mares with Free Wind and Jackie Oh battling it out for favouritism.

Free Wind, a head second to the O'Brien-trained Warm Heart in the Yorkshire Oaks, could be joined by stablemates Sweet Memories and Running Lion to give the Gosden team a strong hand.

O'Brien is likely to have back-up to Prix de l'Opera runner-up Jackie Oh too, though, with Boogie Woogie , Red Riding Hood and Unless among his options.

Advantage Gosdens

Prize-money £1,100,000 (£623,810 to the winner)

Paddington , the leading money-earner in Britain this season following victories in the St James's Palace, Coral-Eclipse and Sussex Stakes, bids to get back to winning ways for O'Brien following his defeat in the Juddmonte International.

Connections bypassed the Irish Champion to wait for Ascot and the superstar colt, who is also entered in the Champion Stakes, could be joined in the QEII line-up by stablemate Cairo .

The Gosdens could pitch high-class fillies Nashwa , who finished in front of Paddington at York, and Inspiral , the recent Sun Chariot winner, up against Paddington and they also have Epictetus entered. Like Paddington, Nashwa also holds an entry in the Champion Stakes.

Advantage O'Brien

Prize-money £1,300,000 (£737,230 to the winner)

Following victories in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International, Mostahdaf is set to bid for a Group 1 hat-trick for the Gosdens, providing the ground is not deemed too testing.

The Shadwell five-year-old was 3-1 second favourite behind Prix Dollar winner Horizon Dore before a drift on Monday saw him move out to fourth in the market at 6-1 behind King Of Steel and Bay Bridge. He might be joined by stablemate Nashwa should connections choose the longer race.

O'Brien did not confirm Continuous or Luxembourg for the race on Monday, which leaves Point Lonsdale and Paddington as his possible contenders.

Advantage Gosdens

What the bookies say

Barry Orr, Betfair

The Gosdens are in pole position, but a lot will depend on Paddington v Nashwa in the QEII. The weather will also play a part in determining if Mostahdaf runs in the Champion Stakes. Diego Velazquez is an even-money favourite for the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster and that could be a significant factor in the title race.

Title betting: Gosdens 4-6, O'Brien 6-5

David Stevens, Coral

John and Thady Gosden currently lead Aidan O’Brien by £300,000. It could be a case of honours even on Champions Day, so we favour the father and son team will maintain their lead until the year end.

Title betting: Gosdens 1-2, O'Brien 6-4

Nicola McGeady, Ladbrokes

The odds have John and Thady Gosden slightly ahead, but if Paddington can bounce back in the QEII, he could swing the pendulum back in O’Brien's favour.

Title betting: Gosdens 4-6, O'Brien 6-5

