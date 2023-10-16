Star-studded cast confirmed for Group 1 bonanza at Ascot on Champions Day - but Courage Mon Ami is ruled out

Courage Mon Ami did not feature among ten confirmations for the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup (1.15 ) at Ascot on Saturday.

The Gold Cup winner had been described as being "50-50" to make British Champions Day by joint-trainer John Gosden after a small setback.

Coltrane , who denied Courage Mon Ami in the Lonsdale Cup, Kyprios and Trueshan remain in contention, as does Godolphin's Trawlerman .

Paddington and Nashwa have the option of running in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05 ) or the Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45 )

Paddington: has two options on British Champions Day Credit: Mark Cranham

Impressive Prix Dollar winner Horizon Dore , Mostahdaf , Bay Bridge and King Of Steel , who is set to be partnered by Frankie Dettori, are among 11 remaining entries for the Champion Stakes, while Arc third Onesto, St Leger winner Continuous and Luxembourg have not been confirmed.

This month's Sun Chariot Stakes winner Inspiral , Tahiyra , Big Rock , Chaldean and Triple Time featured among the confirmations for the QEII, while leading fancies Kinross and Shaquille stood their ground in the Champions Sprint. The latter returns to the scene of his Group 1 Commonwealth Cup win.

Free Wind , Jackie Oh , Via Sistina and Time Lock , who will bid to provide Roger and Harry Charlton with a fairytale end to their training partnership, remain in contention for the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2.25 ), which was won last season by Emily Upjohn.

There were two supplementary entries, with Henry de Bromhead adding Term Of Endearment to the Fillies & Mares entries and the Ralph Beckett-trained Angel Bleu entering the QEII mix.

Champions Day big-race betting markets

British Champions Long Distance Cup (1.15, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 6-5 Kyprios, 9-4 Trueshan, 5 Coltrane, 7 Sweet William, 16 Giavellotto, Trawlerman 25 Broome, Tower Of London, 66 Maxident, 100 Stratum

Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes (1.50, Saturday)

Coral: 9-4 Kinross, 4 Shaquille, 7 Mill Stream, 9 Sandrine, 10 Spycatcher, 16 Swingalong, Vadream, 18 Art Power, Believing, Run To Freedom 20 bar

British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2.25, Saturday)

Sky Bet: 10-3 Free Wind, 7-2 Jackie Oh, 5 Time Lock, Via Sistina, 8 Above The Curve, Sweet Memories, 12 Bluestocking, 16 One For Bobby, Term Of Endearment, 20 bar

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 7-4 Paddington, 2 Tahiyra, 6 Nashwa, 12 Inspiral, Big Rock, Triple Time, 14 Chaldean, Facteur Cheval, 20 Angel Bleu, 33 Rogue Millennium, 40 Cairo, Checkandchallenge, 50 Epictetus, Hi Royal

Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45, Saturday)

Betfair: 5-2 Horizon Dore, 3 4 King Of Steel, 9-2 Bay Bridge, 6 Mostahdaf, 8 Via Sistina, Nashwa, 12 My Prospero, Paddington, , Royal Rhyme, 25 Dubai Honour, 50 Point Lonsdale

Balmoral Handicap (4.25, Saturday)

Sky Bet: 6 Docklands, 7 Sonny Liston, 8 Baradar, 12 Awaal, Coeur D'Or, 14 Al Mubhir, Bopedro, Rhoscolyn, 16 Dual Identity, Dutch Decoy, Lattam, Migration, 20 bar

Read more:

'I'm absolutely blown away' - punter wins NZ$10m after remarkably predicting Everest finishing order

What's on this week: crunch time for British racing as Gambling Commission's consultation ends before Champions Day at Ascot

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.