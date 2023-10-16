William Buick: I’ll be 100 per cent going for the title again next season

William Buick has declared his intention to go for the Flat jockeys’ title again in 2024 as he prepares to be crowned champion for a second time at Ascot on Saturday.

The 35-year-old will bid to end his season on a high note on Qipco British Champions Day, but is already setting his sights on a hat-trick of titles.

He said: “I’ll be 100 per cent going for it again next season. I’m at a point in my career where I enjoy going racing, I enjoy riding winners and I enjoy being champion jockey. If you want to stay active it makes you sharper and if you’re that then why not try to become champion jockey."

Although Buick has enjoyed another stellar season with 133 winners at a 22 per cent strike-rate, he is 24 short of last year’s total and his employer Godolphin have had a less production campaign compared to 2022.

He said: “Last year just rolled but this year wasn’t like that. When I did look at the table I was a bit surprised where I was. A lot of the good horses have been retired this year, which has left big shoes to fill, and therefore it has been harder work.

"I didn’t feel the pressure as such this spring, but you have to take it in stages. You have to get a good start and then you get to Royal Ascot and see where you are, but you just keep working every single day. I’ve not had many days off. Last week I was at Wolverhampton the day after winning the Canadian International, which is part of the job.

William Buick: crowned champion jockey for the first time at Ascot last October Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

“What’s been satisfying is the support I’ve had from other trainers and owners, which is down to my agent Tony Hind, while I'm very lucky to have the support of my wife Jane."

Just like last year, Buick is looking forward to having his family around him with the addition of one-year-old Oscar at Ascot where his mounts include Time Lock in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

He said: “I’m scratching around in a sense as Charlie [Appleby] won’t have any runners but I’m building up a nice team. I’m looking forward to getting back on Time Lock, who I rode to be second in the Galtres Stakes at York last year. I have Giavellotto in the Long Distance Cup and Mill Stream in the Sprint."

Buick has identified Billy Loughnane, who will be crowned champion apprentice this weekend, as a potential rival in the future.

He said: “For young jockeys it’s hard, but you have to conduct yourself well. Billy walked into a weighing room and you could see he was absorbing it. He took it all in. You don’t learn anything by talking. Billy could be a threat to me in the future, but when you lose your claim it’s tough.”

Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2.25 Ascot, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 3 Free Wind, 7-2 Jackie Oh, 5 Time Lock, Via Sistina, 8 Above The Curve, 10 Sweet Memories, 12 Bluestocking, 16 One For Bobby, 20 Running Lion, Stay Alert, 33 bar.

