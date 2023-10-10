A Derby-Grand National double? Kitty's Light to appear in Chepstow charity race ahead of season geared towards Aintree

Kitty’s Light will make an unorthodox start to a season geared towards a Grand National bid, with Christian Williams aiming his stable star at a comeback in a 1m4f charity Flat race at Chepstow.

The trainer hopes the appearance of the popular staying chaser – who completed an extraordinary Scottish National and bet365 Gold Cup double within seven days in April – in the Welsh Jump Jockeys Derby can boost proceeds for Welsh children’s cancer charity LATCH , who supported his family after six-year-old daughter Betsy was diagnosed with leukaemia in March.

The race, which will open Chepstow’s two-day jump season opener fixture on Friday, is restricted to Welsh jump jockeys, with Kitty’s Light’s regular rider Jack Tudor among the participants. Williams’ conditional Ellis Collier will ride stablemate Uno Mas .

Sean Bowen, who currently leads the jump jockeys’ championship, will also participate along with brother James, Lorcan Williams, Connor Brace and English-born Adam Wedge, who lives in Wales. Alan Johns, who has helped organise the race, will also ride.

Williams believes the race could act as a perfect springboard for Kitty’s Light towards Newbury’s £250,000 Coral Gold Cup on December 2. The Eider Chase winner will then be aimed at Aintree in the spring, for which he is a 25-1 chance.

Williams said: “It'll be a really good prep race for Kitty’s Light before the Coral Gold Cup. He’ll go for the race along with Uno Mas, who is coming back off a bit of an injury and has won us plenty of races over the years. It could be a good starting point for him.

“Kitty's Light has been a wonderful horse. We’ve had him since he was a yearling and Jack’s got a great relationship with him. Last season we gave him a chance to do something special by running him a week after the Scottish National because we knew he was capable of doing a lot of things other horses couldn’t do.

“He’s earned his chance to run in a Grand National now and it’s a race which looks made for him. Of course it’d be great to go back to Scotland but the horse deserves one season targeted towards Aintree.”

The fundraiser comes after a charity rounders competition, organised by the Tudor family, raised over £40,000 for cancer research. The trainer hopes money taken from Chepstow’s charity race can boost other families dealing with children’s cancer.

Williams added: “Kitty’s Light winning those nice races in the spring was a huge boost for us during tough times. Other families in similar situations might not have that sort of thing to look forward to – it was a great lift.

Jack Tudor and Christian Williams are all smiles after Kitty's Light's Scottish Grand National heroics Credit: GROSSICK RACING

“The rounders was unbelievable. We’re very lucky and privileged to get the support we get from people in and out of racing. It was touching for us as a family. We’re being as positive as we can be with Betsy, there will be bumps along the way but she’s come out of maintenance now. It was a milestone seeing her walk back into school last week.

“The support we’ve had from the racing community has been brilliant and it’ll be really good to give a bit back and help children coming through in the same position as my daughter.“

Williams said seven-time chase winner Cap Du Nord will be aimed this season at Sandown’s Veterans’ Final in the new year and smart prospect Lord Snootie , hailed as the yard’s likely next leading staying chaser, would be lined up for the £125,000 handicap hurdle on Haydock’s Betfair Chase card next month.

DragonBet will be taking bets on the Jump Jockeys Derby with all profits going to LATCH.

Welsh Jump Jockeys Derby JustGiving page

Read more

'This horse has brought our family so much joy' - amazing Kitty's Light performs more heroics

'It would be wonderful to win again' - Scottish National hero Kitty's Light takes aim at bet365 Gold Cup

The jumps returns! Three key takeouts as entries revealed for Chepstow's Persian War card on Friday

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.