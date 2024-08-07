- More
Final 48 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
The field for this year’s Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition has been reduced to 48.
The managers through to the latest stage had a question paper marked before a judging panel made a final decision. The 48 contenders will receive a mystery shopper visit after which the top three candidates from each of the eight regions in Britain and Ireland will be selected.
Those 24 will then spend a day at the races at Haydock in October, when they will meet the judges for the first time. Eight regional champions will be chosen from this day.
Each regional champion, along with a key member of their shop staff, will then attend the final selection in London, which involves a question-and-answer session with the judges the day before the final.
The final awards lunch takes place in November and the winner will be invited to several key racing and betting events during their year as champion.
The competition, which was first held in 1988, was last year won by Stacey Carnell, a Ladbrokes manager from Barnsley.
Final 48 managers
Anglia and south-east
Jamie Baldock, Betfred, Larkfield; Sian Brown, Ladbrokes, Frinton-on-Sea; Aimee Castile, William Hill, Ongar; Michelle Clark, Coral, Cambridge; Daniel Hopley, Coral, Norwich; Jennifer Mitri, Jenningsbet, Enfield
Greater London
Nicholas Biggenden, Paddy Power, Wembley; Emma Buchan, Paddy Power, Chelsea; Daniel Bulman, Betfred, Maidenhead; Shelley Enever, Jenningsbet, East Ham; Joanne Gibbs, Jenningsbet, Chingford; Deepa Patel, Ladbrokes, Burnt Oak
Ireland
Lloyd Anderson, Ladbrokes, Coleraine; Elaine Hayes, BoyleSports, Dunshaughlin; Michael Maher, Ladbrokes, Cork; Georgina Moloney, BoyleSports, Raheen; Kevin Shanahan, Paddy Power, Ennis; Lillian Somers, Paddy Power, Tralee
Midlands and Wales
Ethan Aitkenhead, Coral, Cardiff; Steven Antcliff, Paddy Power, Walsall; Mick Capplis, Ladbrokes, Sleaford; Leon Evans, William Hill, Pensarn; Anthony Fenwick, Coral, Porthcawl; Senna Rafi, Betfred, Birmingham
North and north-east
Chris Dobson, Star Sports, Scarborough; Annette Garner, Betfred, Spennymoor; Vicky Hearnshaw, Ladbrokes, Chesterfield; Victoria Rivers, Coral, Leeds; Craig Robson, Jenningsbet, Gateshead; James Steele, Paddy Power, Newcastle
North-west and Isle of Man
Claire Barnes, Coral, Stockport; Jeanette Cross, Ladbrokes, Fleetwood; Kristy Jewitt, William Hill, Blackpool; Jasmine Longmuir, Betfred, Chadderton; Ashley Murphy, Coral, Rugeley; Joe Robinson-Hale, William Hill, Liverpool
Scotland
Paula Anderson, Betfred, Johnstone; Shaun Cookson, Ladbrokes, Dundee; Margaret McLeod, William Hill, Muirhead; Sharon Mcpake, Coral, Fauldhouse; Vicki Morrison, Betfred, Alloa; Tommy Rodger, Ladbrokes, Saltcoats
South-west and Channel Islands
Jane Ashford, Paddy Power, Bridgwater; Samantha Henwood, Ladbrokes, Kidlington; Vickie Higgs, Jenningsbet, Banbury; Mark Orzechowski, Betfred, Taunton; Joanna Partington, Betfred, Plymouth; Debbie Scotting, Coral, Basingstoke
