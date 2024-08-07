Final 48 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition

The field for this year’s Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition has been reduced to 48.

The managers through to the latest stage had a question paper marked before a judging panel made a final decision. The 48 contenders will receive a mystery shopper visit after which the top three candidates from each of the eight regions in Britain and Ireland will be selected.

Those 24 will then spend a day at the races at Haydock in October, when they will meet the judges for the first time. Eight regional champions will be chosen from this day.

Each regional champion, along with a key member of their shop staff, will then attend the final selection in London, which involves a question-and-answer session with the judges the day before the final.

The final awards lunch takes place in November and the winner will be invited to several key racing and betting events during their year as champion.

The competition, which was first held in 1988, was last year won by Stacey Carnell, a Ladbrokes manager from Barnsley.

Final 48 managers

Anglia and south-east

Jamie Baldock, Betfred, Larkfield; Sian Brown, Ladbrokes, Frinton-on-Sea; Aimee Castile, William Hill, Ongar; Michelle Clark, Coral, Cambridge; Daniel Hopley, Coral, Norwich; Jennifer Mitri, Jenningsbet, Enfield

Greater London

Nicholas Biggenden, Paddy Power, Wembley; Emma Buchan, Paddy Power, Chelsea; Daniel Bulman, Betfred, Maidenhead; Shelley Enever, Jenningsbet, East Ham; Joanne Gibbs, Jenningsbet, Chingford; Deepa Patel, Ladbrokes, Burnt Oak

Ireland

Lloyd Anderson, Ladbrokes, Coleraine; Elaine Hayes, BoyleSports, Dunshaughlin; Michael Maher, Ladbrokes, Cork; Georgina Moloney, BoyleSports, Raheen; Kevin Shanahan, Paddy Power, Ennis; Lillian Somers, Paddy Power, Tralee

Midlands and Wales

Ethan Aitkenhead, Coral, Cardiff; Steven Antcliff, Paddy Power, Walsall; Mick Capplis, Ladbrokes, Sleaford; Leon Evans, William Hill, Pensarn; Anthony Fenwick, Coral, Porthcawl; Senna Rafi, Betfred, Birmingham

North and north-east

Chris Dobson, Star Sports, Scarborough; Annette Garner, Betfred, Spennymoor; Vicky Hearnshaw, Ladbrokes, Chesterfield; Victoria Rivers, Coral, Leeds; Craig Robson, Jenningsbet, Gateshead; James Steele, Paddy Power, Newcastle

North-west and Isle of Man

Claire Barnes, Coral, Stockport; Jeanette Cross, Ladbrokes, Fleetwood; Kristy Jewitt, William Hill, Blackpool; Jasmine Longmuir, Betfred, Chadderton; Ashley Murphy, Coral, Rugeley; Joe Robinson-Hale, William Hill, Liverpool

Scotland

Paula Anderson, Betfred, Johnstone; Shaun Cookson, Ladbrokes, Dundee; Margaret McLeod, William Hill, Muirhead; Sharon Mcpake, Coral, Fauldhouse; Vicki Morrison, Betfred, Alloa; Tommy Rodger, Ladbrokes, Saltcoats

South-west and Channel Islands

Jane Ashford, Paddy Power, Bridgwater; Samantha Henwood, Ladbrokes, Kidlington; Vickie Higgs, Jenningsbet, Banbury; Mark Orzechowski, Betfred, Taunton; Joanna Partington, Betfred, Plymouth; Debbie Scotting, Coral, Basingstoke

