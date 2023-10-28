West Ham v Everton betting offer: Get £170 in free bets for Sunday's Premier League clash

Bag £170 in free bets for West Ham's Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday.

It has been a promising start to the season for West Ham, who have showed no signs of a post-Europa Conference League and Declan Rice hangover.

David Moyes' side have impressed both domestically and in Europe again and have only lost once at home this season, against Manchester City, while Everton's struggles continue.

Elsewhere on Sunday free-scoring Aston Villa will be licking their lips as Luton Town visit Villa Park, while Manchester United welcome City to Old Trafford.

Secure £170 in free bets for West Ham v Everton below.

West Ham v Everton free bets: Claim £170 in free bets with these additional bookmaker offers

Bookmakers offer generous deals every season throughout the Premier League and this year they’re giving away great free bets. We have £170 in free bets across seven different bookmakers up for grabs.

Here is a list of West Ham v Everton betting offers:

Full offer terms and conditions are below

Total: £170

How to claim your West Ham v Everton betting offers with any bookmaker

If you’re ready to unlock these free bets when you sign up for bookmakers for, you can follow these simple steps to get started with any bookmaker:

Go to the bookmaker’s homepage and select ‘New Customer’ to begin registration. Fill out the form with the required info and choose a username and password. Make a small deposit to activate the account. Now, you are all set to start placing your wagers on any sport. The free bet tokens should be automatically added to your account balance. Do this with every bookmaker to ensure you are getting the most out of your experience.

Full Premier League s chedule for Sunday October 27

Here is the full list of Premier League fixtures on Sunday. Matches to keep an eye out include West Ham v Everton at 1.00 and Manchester United v Manchester City at 3.30.

1.00 - West Ham v Everton

2.00 - Aston Villa v Luton Town

2.00 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Fulham

2.00 - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

3.30 - Manchester United v Manchester City

Where to spend your £170 in free bets for West Ham v Everton and more:

With multiple bookmakers offering generous rewards on Sunday, you may not know where to spend your £170 in free bets for West Ham v Everton. Fortunately, we have a few tips for you here:

West Ham have only lost one game at home this season which was against Manchester City and host struggling Everton.

Aston Villa have the best home form in the league, with four wins from four, scoring 17 goals in the process.

A surprise derby day win for Manchester United against rivals City can act as a springboard for their season.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Claim £170 in free bets for the Premier League here + each bookmaker’s terms & conditions

Ladbrokes Premier League free bets

Make the most of your experience with Ladbrokes' exclusive offer: stake £5 and receive a generous £20 in free bets.

New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify. First bet must be within 14 days of account registration. 4x £5 free bet. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Free bet stake not returned. 18+, begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power Premier League free bets

Unlock £20 in free bets when you bet £5 this week with Paddy Power.

New Customer offer YSKARZ. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £20 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.

Sky Bet Premier League free bets

Calling all Sky Bet newcomers. Bet on the upcoming matches and enjoy £30 in free bets as a reward for joining the platform.

New customers only. First single and each-way bet only, odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns only redeemable on football accumulator markets. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bet expiry after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org.

William Hill Premier League free bets

Don't miss out on William Hill's offer: bet £10 and receive £30 in free bets for an enhanced betting experience.

Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.

Betfair Premier League free bets

Place a bet of £5 or more with Betfair this week and receive £20 in free bets .

New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of min 1/2 (1.5), get £20 in Free Bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

Bet 365 Premier League free bets

Get in on the action this week with bet365's enticing offer and claim a £30 free bet bonus by staking £10.

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Coral Premier League free bets

Secure a £20 free bet when you place a £5 wager this week with Coral.

18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1 x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

To discover more top Premier League betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure you explore all of the promotions provided by the leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.