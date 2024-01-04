The FA Cup third round Manchester City v Huddersfield: full fixture list, kick-off times, where to watch + £30 in free bets from Sky Bet

It's time for the magic of the FA Cup. Over the next four days the most historic domestic cup competition in world football takes centre stage, with 32 third round fixtures taking place from Thursday to Monday. Among the highlights Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates on Sunday, with non-league Aldershot Town looking to spring a surprise against five-time winners West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

On Monday night Manchester United - who have lifted the trophy 12 times - travel to play Wigan Athletic, winners of the 2013 tournament after they beat Manchester City in the final. On Saturday, City host Huddersfield Town.

Full FA Cup third round schedule including Manchester City v Huddersfield

Here's the full schedule of FA Cup third round ties, with details of which matches are televised.

Thursday, January 04 2024

8.00pm - Crystal Palace v Everton (ITV)

Friday, January 5

7.15pm - Brentford v Wolves

7.30pm - Fulham v Rotherham

8.00pm - Tottenham v Burnley (ITV)

Saturday, January 6

12.30pm - AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town

12.30pm - Coventry City v Oxford United

12.30pm - Maidstone v Stevenage

12.30pm - Millwall v Leicester

12.45pm - Sunderland v Newcastle (ITV)

3.00pm - Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

3.00pm - Gillingham v Sheffield United

3.00pm - Hull v Birmingham City

3.00pm - Newport County v Eastleigh

3.00pm - Norwich City v Bristol Rovers

3.00pm - Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

3.00pm - Southampton v Walsall

3.00pm - QPR v Bournemouth

3.00pm - Stoke City v Brighton

3.00pm - Watford v Chesterfield

5.30pm - Chelsea v Preston North End (BBC)

5.30pm - Middlesbrough v Aston Villa (BBC)

5.30pm - Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff

5.30pm - Swansea v Morecambe

Sunday, January 7

2.00pm - Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers

2.00pm - Manchester City v Huddersfield Town (BBC)

2.00pm - Nottingham Forest v Blackpool

2.00pm - Peterborough v Leeds

2.00pm - Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham (BBC/S4C)

2.00pm - West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot

2.00pm - West Ham v Bristol City

4.30pm - Arsenal v Liverpool (BBC)

Monday, January 8

8.15pm - Wigan Athletic v Manchester United (ITV)

How can I watch the FA Cup third round

In the UK, certain FA Cup fixtures will be televised by ITV and the BBC, with Manchester United's game against Wigan available to watch on ITV1 on Monday night and Manchester City v Huddersfield available to stream on the BBC.

FA Cup third round: where to spend your Sky Bet free Bets?

