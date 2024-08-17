Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Erling Haaland to complete one or more passes against Chelsea

The Premier League is back underway and Sunday's standout match is Chelsea vs Manchester City. Reigning champions Manchester City will be looking to kick off their title defence with a win and new Sky Bet customers can get a superb odds boost of 50-1 if you bet on Erling Haaland to complete one or more passes against Chelsea.

Manchester City begin their campaign with a trip to Stamford Bridge as they go in search of an opening-day win against Chelsea.

The Premier League winners are unsurprisingly the favourites to come on top but Chelsea are an unpredictable team and could spring a surprise.

To add to the intrigue, their new manager Enzo Maresca is an ex-assistant of Pep Guardiola, so he'll know how to set his side up against Manchester City. Ex-City man Cole Palmer, who excelled in his first season at Chelsea, will be the player that Chelsea fans will be pinning their hopes on and could be the spark to get Chelsea's season started with a bang.

It's a super match for the opening weekend of the Premier League season and you can get a huge odds boost courtesy of Sky Bet , who are offering 50-1 odds if you bet on Erling Haaland to complete one or more passes against Chelsea on Sunday.

Steps on how to claim your 50-1 odds boost for Haaland to complete one or more passes against Chelsea

Follow the steps below to secure your Sky Bet 50-1 odds boost for Haaland to complete one or more passes against Chelsea . This can be done on your smartphone or laptop.

Place a £1 (the "Staking Requirements") first bet on “Haaland to make 1+ pass. Chelsea v Manchester City”, (the “Bet”) at enhanced odds of 50/1.

Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as 5 x £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets").

Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League odds boost: Sky Bet 50-1 Haaland odds boost terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you 50-1 odds boost for Haaland to complete one or more passes against Chelsea from Sky Bet. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only.

Min/max stake £1.

Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours.

First single & E/W bet only.

5 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets exclude virtual.

Free bets are non withdrawable.

Free bets expire after 30 days.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply .

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

