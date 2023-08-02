Secure £45 in free bets with Paddy Power for Glorious Goodwood

Glorious Goodwood is now well under way following a fantastic opening day of action on Tuesday. Paddy Power is here to help you have a profitable day two of the festival with this exclusive sign-up offer.

Wednesday's card looks absolutely top-class with three Group races taking place. The Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) takes place at 2.25pm, before the Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) is off at 3.00pm.

The feature race of the day undoubtedly comes at 3.35 when runners are scheduled to break from the stall in the Sussex Stakes (Group 1). With the highly regarded Paddington set to go off a very prohibitively priced favourite, could we see another special performance from the Aidan O'Brien trained son of Siyouni.

Secure your free bets from Paddy Power to place on the 2023 Glorious Goodwood festival below.

Claim your Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer: £45 in free bets

With this Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer, if your first ever bet loses, you get a second chance. Simply follow the links in this article to create your account with Paddy Power, make a first time deposit of £10 or more using a debit card, and place a £10 minimum wager on a Goodwood race at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger.

If your qualifying wager then goes on to win or lose, Paddy Power will credit your account with £45 in free bets. This will be issued to your account within one hour of your qualifying wager being settled.

With this Paddy Power free bet bonus, you have the ideal opportunity to get up and running with one of the country’s favourite online sports betting platforms. Paddy Power will be offering comprehensive coverage of this week’s Glorious Goodwood festival, so click here to register with Paddy Power and get involved in the action today.

How to claim your Paddy Power sign-up free bet for Glorious Goodwood

Claiming your £45 free bet at Paddy Power after registration is both simple and secure. Simply follow these steps:

Claim your £45 free bet by clicking here

Set up your online betting account

Deposit a minimum of £5

Bet £10 or more on a Goodwood race with odds of 1/2 or higher

The £45 free bet will be credited to your account on the settlement of this bet

Glorious Goodwood races to watch and how to spend your Paddy Power free bet

Here are two following big races to watch out for on day two of the Glorious Goodwood festival:

3.35pm: Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1)

This year's Sussex Stakes looks to be an absolute belter of a contest. We have the year's star three-year-old Paddington coming over from Ireland to represent Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore and the Coolmore operation. Paddington will be exceptionally hard to beat in receipt of 4lb from his main market rival Inspiral.

3.00pm: Molecomb Stakes (Group 3)

The Molecomb Stakes also looks like a fascinating race this year. With a variety of different angles into this contest, it is worth remembering that the best place to race over Goodwood’s downhill 5f course is undoubtedly against the stands' side rail. We suggest you might focus your attention on the runners drawn high in this race, with a potential track bias likely to strongly influence the finish of this contest.

Not sure where to spend your Ladbrokes free bets? Here are a couple of ideas:

Frankie Dettori to win the Sussex Stakes (generally priced at 4/1)

Ryan Moore to win the Sussex Stakes (generally priced at 1/2)

Frankie Dettori to place in the Sussex Stakes (generally priced at 4/5)

Odds are subject to change

Paddy Power sign-up offer: terms and conditions

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum debit card deposit £10 (Apple Pay excluded)

£10 bet on any Goodwood festival race at minimum odds 1/2 (1.5) to qualify

£45 free bet will be credited once the qualifying wager is settled

Free bets are available to use on horse racing markets only

Only deposits via Cards will qualify (Apple Pay deposits excluded)

Free bet stake not returned

18+, begambleaware.org

T&Cs apply

Why should you choose Paddy Power for your Glorious Goodwood bets?

Paddy Power have an ideal platform for those looking to optimise their betting experience during Glorious Goodwood. With its reputation as a reliable powerhouse in the online sports betting sphere, Paddy Power guarantees an excellent experience for their punters.

Extra Places at Paddy Power

With Paddy Power, enjoy the benefit of additional each-way places on races all year round, including during Glorious Goodwood, ensuring you never miss out on a winning opportunity.

Enjoy in-play betting with Paddy Power

When it comes to in-play betting, swift actions are key and Paddy Power has a user-friendly app which is designed to cater to this need. Effortlessly stay updated with the latest in-play odds for Glorious Goodwood, select your preferred choice, add it to your bet slip, and confirm after reviewing the stakes.

Apart from catering to new customers, Paddy Power also provides a range of benefits to its existing clientele, including but not limited to the following.

Boosted odds

The Paddy Power marketing and trading teams join forces each day of Glorious Goodwood to deliver enhanced odds on numerous popular choices. Stay tuned to their website for the latest boosted odds on races and horses.

Guaranteed best odds

Paddy Power offers an irresistible advantage for horse racing bettors - best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races. This promotion ensures you'll be paid at the higher value, either the starting price or the price offered when you placed your bet.

NRNB (non-runner no bet)

As is customary, Paddy Power offer non-runner no bet on all the premier races in the horse racing calendar, including Glorious Goodwood. This means that if your chosen horse doesn't run, your bet will be fully refunded.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top Sky Bets in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.