Scottie Scheffler Open Championship offer: get odds of 8-13 for McIlroy to finish in top 10 + £50 in free bets

Enjoy the golf this summer with this Betfred free bets offer . Betfred are welcoming new customers with a generous £50 in free bets , perfect for The Open Championship. Existing customers can also get odds of 8-13 for world number one Scottie Scheffler to finish in the top 10 at The Open .

Claim £50 in free Scottie Scheffler bets with Betfred's offer and get 8-13

Scottie Scheffler is bidding for success at Royal Troon in the final major of the year. Ranked first in the world, success at this year's Open Championship will cement his ranking at the top of the pile. You can back Scheffler to finish in the top 10 at The Open with odds of 8-13 with Betfred, plus new customers can get £50 in free bets with Betfred .

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Huge variety of markets and promotions with the Betfred app CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Join with promo code 'SUMMER50'

Join with promo code 'SUMMER50' Rewards scheme for existing customers New customers only. Register with SUMMER50. Deposit £10+ and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Simply register with Betfred and follow the provided steps to take advantage of this welcome offer of £50 in free bets .

How to redeem your Betfred betting offer and bet on Scottie Scheffler at The Open

Outlined below are the steps to join Betfred and secure your £50 free bet to use during The Open this July. It's a straightforward and secure process.

To unlock your £50 in Betfred free bets , follow these steps:

Click here to create your account with Betfred Register using the promo code SUMMER50 . If you do not add a promo code during registration you can add the code after registering as long as it is added before making your first deposit. Make your first deposit at least £10, using a Debit Card registered to you, within 7 days of registering an account with us. No other payment method will qualify. Place your first bet of £10 or more on any qualifying Sportsbook markets, at odds of Evens or greater (2.0+), which must settle within 7-days of registering for your account. Two or more separate bets with a combined stake of £10 will not qualify. Only your very first valid bet will count.

Betfred Scottie Scheffler golf betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Here are Betfred's sign-up offer terms and conditions:

New customers only. Register with SUMMER50 .

Deposit £10+ and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement.

7-day expiry.

Eligibility & payment exclusions apply.



T&Cs apply . Please Gamble Responsibly

To discover more golf betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.