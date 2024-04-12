Paddy Power Grand National each-way offer: Get £5 in free bets for the Grand National festival + six each-way places

The Grand National is the biggest race of the year for some and Irish powerhouse Paddy Power have got a superb free bet offer for the race.

If you place a bet on one horse in the race they’ll let you back another for free. That’s right, place a £10 each-way or single win bet on horse racing and get a £5 free bet , and with the firm offering six places in the National, you have double the chance of getting a horse placed.

Click here to claim your £5 free bet at Paddy Power + grab six each-way places for the Grand National here

The welcome bonus free bet is available to all new Paddy Power customers through this page. It takes just a few moments to complete and can be done from home using your desktop computer or on the move through the Paddy Power app.

Grab your Paddy Power Grand National free bets + six each-way places by clicking on the image below:

Paddy Power Grand National free bets: Get six places for Grand National each-way bets

Paddy Power are one of the most generous bookmakers in the industry and this offer backs that up. It’s a nice and straightforward offer to use on the biggest race of the year. If you’re a new customer follow the instructions below and get started

Click now to join Paddy Power , claim the welcome bonus, and bet on the Grand National.

Simply stake a £10 single win or each-way bet on an horse in the National, and the bookie will give you a £5 free bet to use on another selection - or the same one if you're confident.

Each-way punters can be assured they are being offered the very best place terms, with Paddy Power offering all customers six each-way places on the Grand National.

Grand National betting offer: Get £5 in Paddy Power free bets for new customers

These steps ensure you are registered as a new player and can access the welcome bonus using your smartphone or laptop.

Click here to register at Paddy Power Open a new account using promo code YHRCGU Deposit a minimum of £10 using a card Place a £10 single or each-way bet on the Grand National at min odds 1-2 Receive a £5 free bet to use on the Grand National

Paddy Power betting offer: terms & conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the Paddy Power Grand National welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New Customers only.

Place a £10 bet on the Grand National, at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £5 in free bets.

SMS verification required.

Deposits via Cards & Apple Pay will qualify.

Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled.

Click for a complete list of T&C

Why Bet on the Grand National with Paddy Power?

If the Grand National welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that Paddy Power is the best choice for your gambling needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

Watch live racing with Paddy Power

Watch every race at Aintree this week for free with the Paddy Power live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.

Paddy Power offers BOG (best odds guaranteed)

Paddy Power offers best odds guaranteed - bet on any horse in any race for the Grand National Festival and take the odds offered. Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better (opt-in required).

How to spend your Paddy Power Grand National Free Bets & Extra Each Way Places

Paddy Power offer betting on all the biggest races at the Aintree Grand National festival including the big race itself, view the Grand National betting market here.

Mr Incredible @12-1 with Paddy Power

Mr Incredible looked tailor-made for this when staying on strongly from unpromising positions to take second in the Classic Chase (heavy ground) and third in the Kim Muir (soft) but his saddle slipped and he unseated Brian Hayes after the canal turn when still travelling well in the National last year. He ran another great trial when second in the heavy-ground Midlands National on his return from 336 days off the track, taking his form figures on that surface to 122, and should make a bold bid in conditions he will relish.

You can find more Grand National racing tips here

Note, odds are subject to change

For more Grand National betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.