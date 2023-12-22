Long Walk Hurdle betting offer: get £30 in free bets from the Tote at Ascot this weekend
The Tote have a top betting bonus offer up for grabs for this Saturday's action at Ascot, with £30 in free bets available to all new customers. This Tote welcome offer is exclusively available to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with the Tote.
Continue reading for full guidance on how to grab this exclusive Tote free betting bonus.
How to claim your Tote Ascot betting offer
Signing up with the Tote is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the steps you can take now to sign up to Tote and grab your £30 Tote free bet to place on any of the races at Ascot on Saturday.
- Click this link to go to Tote's page and click the 'Join' button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet
- The Tote will give you £30 of free bets within 48 hours
Tote Ascot and Long Walk Hurdle betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Ascot Tote betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.
- New customers online only
- £10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £10 place)
- Receive £30 Tote credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement
- Seven-day expiry
- Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip
- 18+, full T&Cs apply
Saturday's Ascot racing schedule + where to spend your £30 in Tote racing free bets
The Long Walk Hurdle is the big race on at Ascot this Saturday. Here's the full race schedule for Saturday at Ascot:
- 12.40pm - Novices' Handicap Hurdle
- 1.15pm - Howden Handicap Chase
- 1.50pm - Howden Graduation Chase
- 2.25pm - Howden Long Walk Hurdle (Grade 1)
- 3.00pm - Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)
- 3.35pm - Betfair Exchange Trophy (A Handicap Hurdle) (Premier Handicap)
Note, these odds are subject to change
Why bet on Ascot this Saturday with Tote?
Tote have an ideal platform for those looking to optimise their betting experience. Here's more:
Placepot at the Tote
With the Tote, enjoy betting into the Placepot all-year round, including at Ascot. To have a Placepot bet you need to pick at least one horse to finish in the places for each of the six pre-determined races. If you want to win big during Ascot, a Placepot could be a great option to try out.
Tote Guarantee
With Tote Guarantee, your bet will always be paid out at the SP odds or greater. This means that if you have a bet with Tote, you have the security of being paid the SP price at the very worst, whilst still having the chance to take home a bigger dividend.
Tote Fantasy
Tote Fantasy offers users a low-cost way to be involved in every race during big festivals. With Tote Fantasy, you can combine the excitement of horse racing with the strategic management of fantasy sports games. Pay a small fee, choose a stable name, pick a team of horses to tackle the day (with a limited budget) and enjoy the day's action.
To discover more top horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure you explore all of the promotions provided by the leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:
- Ladbrokes Betting Offers
- Coral Betting Offers
- William Hill Betting Offers
- bet365 Betting Offers
- Sky Bet Betting Offers
- Betfair Betting Offers
- Paddy Power Betting Offers
- Tote Betting Offers
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 22 December 2023inBetting offers
Last updated 14:00, 22 December 2023
- Saudi Arabia Boxing offer: hook £40 in free bets from Paddy Power for Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker
- Liverpool v Arsenal betting offer: Get £40 in free bets for Saturday's Premier League match with Paddy Power
- £30 free bets from bet365 for Christmas: new customer betting offer
- Bag £210 in free bets: new customer betting offers for December
- Christmas comes early: land £40 free bets from Betfred for December - new & existing customers
- Saudi Arabia Boxing offer: hook £40 in free bets from Paddy Power for Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker
- Liverpool v Arsenal betting offer: Get £40 in free bets for Saturday's Premier League match with Paddy Power
- £30 free bets from bet365 for Christmas: new customer betting offer
- Bag £210 in free bets: new customer betting offers for December
- Christmas comes early: land £40 free bets from Betfred for December - new & existing customers