Ladbrokes Grand National betting offer: Get £20 in free bets for the Grand National festival

Aintree in April means one thing in the world of horse racing, and that is the Grand National - the world-famous race over the huge fences as horses jump 30 fences over the marathon trip. To enjoy the race why not try this Ladbrokes Grand National Betting Offer?

This offer is available to new customers, but if you already have an account then check out the Grand National betting here and Ladbrokes are currently offering four places if you want to back a big price outsider each-way.

Ladbrokes Grand National Betting Offer: £20 in Free Bets for the Grand National Festival

Ladbrokes are giving all new players a £20 free bet to use on the Grand National Festival when you register, deposit £5 or more, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet. The will be added to your account without delay and can be used to gamble on the Grand National races.

The Ladbrokes Grand National free bet tokens will be available in the form of four £5 free bets. This is good for you as you can spread out your bets to maximise your chances of picking a winner. If you carry on reading we’ve got some for the Grand National race, but there are plenty more races over the three days at Aintree to get stuck into the Ladbrokes website or mobile app and get used to the style, layout, and markets offered.

How to claim your Ladbrokes Grand National Festival Free Bets?

Click for your £20 free bet Register your online betting account Deposit £5 or more Place a £5+ bet on a market with odds of 1/2 or higher The £20 free bet will be added to your account

Ladbrokes Betting Sign Up Offer: Terms & Conditions

New UK & ROI customers only

Min deposit £5 bet at min odds 1/2 to qualify

First bet must be within 14 days of account registration

4x £5 free bet

Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only

Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded

Free bet valid for seven days

Free bet stake not returned

18+ begambleaware.org



Why bet on the Grand National Festival with Ladbrokes?

Ladbrokes Extra Places Offers

Every day throughout the year extra each-way places on chosen races, and that will be no different for the Grand National. You can expect extra places on the handicaps so if you fancy an outside make sure you look at which races these concessions apply to. On the main race itself, they are paying 4 places and keep checking closer to the race as this may be extended!

Place your Bets with Ladbrokes

In-play betting is about speed, and the Ladbrokes app helps you with this. It’s responsive, slick, and enjoyable to use. Follow the in-play betting odds and click your selection to add it to your bet slip. Input a stake, check, and confirm.

Ladbrokes offers BOG (Best Odds Guaranteed)

The promotion every horse racing bettor looks for before joining a bookie. Ladbrokes offers Best Odds Guaranteed on every UK and Irish horse race, meaning you’ll be paid at either SP or the price offered when the bet was struck, whichever is higher.

Which Horses to Spend your Ladbrokes Grand National Free Bets on?

You can spend your free bets on our experts’ . If you want to back something on the first two days at Aintree you could do worse than backing former Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard in the Aintree Bowl at 2.55 on Thursday. Henry de Bromhead said that his star chaser was back to his best ahead of Cheltenham and he was greatly inconvenienced by the fall of Ahoy Senor before being pulled up. It was too far out to know if he would have got involved in the finish but if back to his best he’ll take a world of beating.



For more and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:















Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Betting Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.