Grand National free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for the Festival

Horse racing fans, from die-hard enthusiasts to casual punters, all gather for the highlight of the year: the Grand National. To celebrate BetMGM have a fantastic offer for you to take advantage of, with £40 in free bets up for grabs for the festival.

The BetMGM brand is an exciting addition to the betting scene in the United Kingdom. With their vibrant approach, great odds, and competition-beating deals, BetMGM have already established themselves as a major player in the industry.

Sign up for a BetMGM account and secure £40 in free bets for the Grand National festival .

This special offer is reserved for newcomers who sign up through the links provided in this article, ensuring a smooth start with BetMGM.

BetMGM betting offer: £40 in free bets for the Grand National festival

BetMGM has quickly risen to prominence in the betting world with their dynamic offerings, competitive odds, and unbeatable deals.

To mark its entry into the UK market, BetMGM is rolling out an appealing 2024 Grand National festival offer for new bettors: place a £10 sports wager and receive £40 in free bets . This offer will only be available for the Grand National.

To take advantage of this generous welcome bonus, simply register with BetMGM through any link on this page , place your £10 bet, and then dive into selecting your winning picks.

How to claim your BetMGM Grand National festival free bets

Signing up with BetMGM is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BetMGM and grab your £40 Grand National festival free bet to place on any of the races this week.

Sign up to BetMGM through this link Click the 'sign up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet with odds of 1-1 or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with 4 x £10 free bet tokens added to your balance

BetMGM sign-up offer: terms & conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Grand National festival betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

18+ BeGambleAware.org

New cust only

7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1-1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football

7 day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stake not returned

T&Cs apply

Grand National meeting preview

Liverpool is gearing up for an influx of horse racing fans as the three-day festival at Aintree gets underway. Saturday's main attraction is none other than the Grand National, the highlight of the jump racing calendar.

The meeting gets underway on Thursday with four Grade 1s -the Manifesto Novices' Chase , the Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle , Aintree Bowl and Aintree Hurdle - and Nicky Henderson, who had to withdraw many of his stars before their intended races at Cheltenham, will be looking to leave last month's disappointing festival firmly behind him, with last year's Bowl winner Shishkin and Sir Gino, who was favourite for the Triumph Hurdle, among his opening day squad.

The Foxhunters' gives us a chance to see the National fences in use before Saturday's big event and Famous Clermont will be back on the opening day to defend his crown after winning easily last year, while we'll see who will follow in the footsteps of Dysart Enos and Ashroe Diamond in taking the Grade 2 Mares' bumper.

On day two, the Topham stakes is one of the highlights, offering another round of the iconic National fences. It's also a prime opportunity for a British-trained champion, with Willie Mullins securing victory twice since 2006.

Additionally, keep an eye out for Jonbon, possibly taking on the Melling Chase with a step up in trip. Excitement mounts as potential future champions emerge in the day's other Grade 1 races: the Mildmay Novices' Chase, Top Novices' Hurdle, and Sefton Novices' Hurdle.

The biggest betting event of the year, the Randox Grand National , provides a nation-stopping moment, with millions around the country tuning in to see the spectacle of 34 horses competing over the most famous fences in the sport.

Last year's winner Corach Rambler, fresh from a fine third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, looks to emulate the likes of Red Rum and more recently Tiger Roll in winning the race back-to-back, while Vanillier, runner-up 12 months ago, and Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus head an Irish-heavy field.

Three Grade 1s - the Maghull Novices' Chase, Mersey Novices' Hurdle and Liverpool Hurdle - whet the appetite for the big race on the card, which also features a couple of competitive handicaps and finishes with a bumper.

Why bet on the Grand National with BetMGM?

If the welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that BetMGM are the best choice for your betting needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

BetMGM offer better odds

BetMGM offer better odds on many of the week’s most popular bets. Customers enjoy access to market best price on favourites and other leading runners at Prestbury Park.

BetMGM live streaming

Watch every race free with the BetMGM live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.

Best odds guaranteed

Bet on any horse in any race for the Grand National festival and take the odds offered. Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better.

Free bets for losing accas

Place a horse racing accumulator with four or more selections this week and get your stakes back if you lose by just one leg.

For more Grand National betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.