Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses

There is no bigger roar from a racecourse crowd than when a favourite takes up the lead and storms clear for a memorable victory - and that is no different for Aintree's showpiece event, the Randox Grand National.

Winning favourites have been hard to come by in the National, however, with just 12 successful in the last 100 years, but the tide is turning and favourites have won two of the last four contests, including this year's favourite Corach Rambler last season.

The record of favourites in the last ten runnings reads 3504P1PB1 (race cancelled in 2020), but Corach Rambler's victory last year also saw horses who were second and third in the betting finish in the places, so it is wise to also consider those in the top six in the betting, especially when backing each-way.

Below you'll find our expert's view on the 2024 Grand National favourite Corach Rambler, as well as the next four in the betting, while we detail how you can take advantage of some generous bookmaker welcome bonuses ahead of Saturday's big race.

Who is the 2024 Grand National favourite?

Among the backmarkers for an awfully long way in the Irish National at Fairyhouse (3m5f, soft) last April but he still got up close home. That couldn't have augured better for this longer distance and he's raised his game further for two wins (2m4f/3m1f) back at Fairyhouse, the latest of which (easily from Vanillier) makes him look well handicapped. Still doesn't fly his fences and tends to take them markedly to his left, so jumping is the big worry but he has plenty going for him otherwise.

Leading Contenders: Other favoured 2024 Grand National runners

Tasted success at two Cheltenham Festivals before the even sweeter prize of this race last year, when he was never far away and had zero alarms before some idling in front. It looked exceedingly hard work for him from the final fence in the Gold Cup last time, but that was while finishing an excellent third with career-best form. He's 13lb higher than last year but still well in and should go well if the Gold Cup did not make him dig too deep.

Won three of her four starts this term, including last month's 2m4f Grade 2 Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, and the exception was her second to Coko Beach in the 3m Troytown at Navan (not her best jumping, crowded). Seven-year-olds can no longer be ruled out straightaway, following Noble Yeats's triumph in 2022, but a stronger indication of stamina from her would be preferable.

Usually front-runs or races prominently; best known for last year's National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival (3m6f, soft; has won well on soft to heavy) where he was four lengths ahead when falling two out; that left a stamina question unanswered but he resumed improvement to be second in the big 3m2f handicap at Newbury in November when last seen; raised 7lb but he's a second-season chaser who may well improve again and makes serious appeal.

Wore cheekpieces on last two starts when doing excellent late work to be second of 27 to Meetingofthewaters in a top handicap chase and fourth of 22 in a major handicap hurdle, both 3m at Leopardstown (soft; unproven on heavy); that suggested stamina reserves and his run in the 2023 Irish National (his only attempt beyond 3m) was creditable, albeit with four rivals moving away from him late on; not dismissed.

Produced a sound jumping display in this race (good to soft; 4lb higher today) last year, finishing strongly as well, but he'd twice been rather messed about in traffic on the second circuit and left with far too much to do before taking second. Similar build-up to last year but has a bit to prove in the mud, while on the other hand soft/heavy ground will place even greater demands on stamina and that is his major strength. Has to be in serious calculations.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.