Grand National 2024 each-way bets: Compare bookmaker extra places offers + get £50 in free bets for today's big race

The Grand National, famous for its recognisable fences and huge field, is the biggest single race of the year watched by millions of viewers all around the world, and a maximum field of 34 runners makes it great for placing an each-way bet.

Horse racing fanatics and once-a-year-punters alike all want to get involved in Aintree's showpiece event and there is no better race to back a horse each-way, with plenty of bookmakers offering extra each-way places on the Grand National.

In this article, we’ll explain all about Grand National each-way bets and places to make sure you get the best value for your money. Many people will only bet on this one race each year, so our simple guide below will make sure you’re well informed if betting each-way on the Grand National.

Grand National free bets: grab £50 in free bets with these bookmaker offers

Secure £50 in free bets for the 2024 Grand National right here.

Here is a list of the best Grand National betting offers for new customers up for grabs:

Paddy Power: £5 in free bets

Betfair: £5 in free bets

bet365: £30 in free bets

William Hill: £10 in free bets

See full offer terms and conditions are below.

Total: £50

The best Grand National each-way places & terms for 2024

Each bookmaker will be fighting for your business by offering different amounts of places for your Grand National each-way bets. Some may give you fewer places, but pay those places at odds of 1/4 as opposed to the normal 1/5. If you’re betting each-way on an outsider then it may be wise to bet with a bookmaker offering more places.





bet365 each-way - six places + £30 in Free Bets

If you’re looking to bet each-way on the Grand National bet365 are paying six places on the race. They also have an offer for new customers who sign up for an account. Click here to sign up or to view the race + get £30 in Grand National free bets

William Hill each-way - six places + £10 Free Bet

If you’re placing a bet on the Grand National William Hill are offering six places on each-way bets. Click here to get started . If you don’t have a William Hill account then sign up here and they’ve also got a £10 Grand National free bet on Sunday available to new customers

Paddy Power each-way - six places + £5 Free Bet

Get six each-way places from Paddy Power when betting on the Grand National here . If you’ve not got an account then they have a £5 free bet offer available to new customers here .

Betfair each-way - six places + £5 Free Bet

Place an each-way bet on the Grand National with Betfair and get six places. If you’re a new customer and want to sign up then they also have a £5 free bet offer to claim here .

Sky Bet each-way - six places

Get six places on the Grand National from Sky Bet for your each-way bets. You’ll need an account to claim this offer so sign up here .

Coral each-way – six places

Coral have pushed the boat out and are offering six places on the Grand National for each-way bets. Click here to place your bet . If you don’t have an account you can register here.

Ladbrokes each-way – five places

Ladbrokes are paying five places on the big race. To bet with them you will need an account, if you don’t have one then sign up here or if you do then click here to head to the racecard to place your bets.

What is an each-way bet?

An each-way bet is split up into two separate bets. Half of your stake is on the horse to win and half of your bet is on the horse to come in the top five or six places, depending on which bookmaker you use. For the half of your bet on the horse to win, you’ll get paid at the full odds when you place the bet if it wins. For the other half of your bet you’ll get paid 1/5 of the odds that you selected if the horse comes in the first five or six places.

The beauty of an each-way bet is you get that security of getting a return, even if your horse doesn't win. With 34 runners in the Grand National this gives you the best chance of getting some money back without picking the winner, so make sure you bet with the bookmaker offering the most places.

How to place an each-way bet on the Grand National 2024

Placing an each-way bet on the Grand National is easy and can be done with all bookmakers. Follow this guide below on any bookmaker site or app and you’ll be ready to cheer home your horse.

Select your chosen bookmaker and go to their app or website Find the Grand National race under their horse racing section Select your horse to bet on and click or tap the odds button next to it Select how much you want to bet, remember an each way bet will be double that Click or tap the EW button Click or tap place bet

Grand National 2024 each-way tips: three horses to back each-way

Here are three horses to back each-way if you need some help making your selections. These will be slightly bigger odds horses as you have the security of the return for your each-way bet.

Grand National Tip: Mr Incredible @12-1 win and each way with bet365

The name Mr Incredible will be popular for once-a-year punters but he has a good chance of getting involved in the big race and if you back him each-way with William Hill, you’ll get six places.

He looked tailor-made for this when staying on strongly from unpromising positions to take second in the Classic Chase (heavy ground) and third in the Kim Muir (soft) but his saddle slipped and he unseated Brian Hayes after the canal turn when still travelling well in the National last year.

He ran another great trial when second in the heavy-ground Midlands National on his return from 336 days off the track, taking his form figures on that surface to 122, and should make a bold bid in conditions he will relish.

Galia Des Liteaux @25-1 win and each way with bet365

A mare hasn't won the Grand National for 73 years, but Galia Des Liteaux doesn't know that and she has every chance of making the frame, especially with six each-way places on offer with bet365.

Dan Skelton is looking to cap a fantastic season with victory in the world famous race and has been upbeat about the chances of his mare, who ran a great trial for the National when staying on strongly for second in the Classic Chase at Warwick in January.

Her latest start can be ignored as she's disappointed in all but one of her starts on right-handed tracks and she could go well from the bottom of the weights.

Nassalam @25-1 win and each way with bet365

Nassalam looks a good each-way option for bettors. Make sure you shop around to get the most amount of extra places, as highlighted earlier in this article.

Gary Moore's chaser has really come into his own on testing ground and over longer trips, taking his record on heavy ground to 3-4 when routing his rivals by 34 lengths in the Welsh National at Chepstow in December.

He showed he handled the Grand National fences when fourth over an inadequate 2m5f in the Grand Sefton and could still have plenty more to offer over marathon trips.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

We have £800+ in Grand National free bets and betting offers for both new and existing clients, so make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.