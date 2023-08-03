Glorious Goodwood day 3 betting offer: £120 in free bets up for grabs this week

Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet are offering free bets worth an additional £120 on Glorious Goodwood this year. Find out how to claim these offers below.

Glorious Goodwood free bets: claim £120 in free bets for day 3 with these additional bookmaker offers

Bookmakers offer generous deals every year before Glorious Goodwood, and this year they're giving away great free bets. We have over £120 in Glorious Goodwood free bets up for grabs from Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet.

Full offer terms and conditions are below

Total: £120

How to claim your betting offers for Glorious Goodwood day 3 with any of the leading bookmakers above

If you're ready to unlock these complimentary free bets when you sign up for bookmakers for Glorious Goodwood, you can follow these simple steps to get started with any bookmaker:

Go to the bookmaker's homepage and select 'New Customer' to begin registration.

Fill out the form with the required info and choose a username and password.

Make a small deposit to activate the account.

Now, you are all set to start placing your wagers on any sport.

The free bet tokens should be automatically added to your account balance.

Do this with every bookmaker to ensure you are getting the most out of your experience.

Claim over £120 in free bets for Glorious Goodwood here plus each bookmaker's terms and conditions

Betfair Glorious Goodwood free bets

Receive £45 in free bets when you stake at least £10 on Glorious Goodwood this year with Betfair.

Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on any Goodwood race, at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5), and get £45 in free bets on bet settlement, valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards will qualify (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood free bets

Get up to £45 in free bets by placing a single £10 bet on this year's Glorious Goodwood festival with Paddy Power.

New customer offer. Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on any Goodwood festival race at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5) and get £45 in free bets. SMS verification required. Free bets awarded on qualifying bet settlement and can be used on any horse racing market. Only deposits via cards will qualify (Apple Pay deposits excluded). Click for a complete list of T&Cs.

Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood free bets

£30 in free bets for Glorious Goodwood. New Sky Bet customers can place a bet on Glorious Goodwood this week and receive £30 in free betting tokens.

New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply . 18+. begambleaware.org .

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top Sky Bets in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.