Get £60 in William Hill free bets + enhanced odds of 7-4 for Ryan Moore to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot today

Bettors have enjoyed a thrilling few days at Royal Ascot 2024, with top runners, riders, and trainers delivering exciting finishes on the track. There aren't many riders better than Ryan Moore, and you can get enhanced odds of 7-4 if you back him to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot today. Couple this with William Hill's epic welcome bonus, where you can get £60 in free bets , then you're set for a great day of horse racing betting.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

Are you looking for a bookmaker with a rich history deep-rooted in Royal Ascot? William Hill are worth considering, and your stunning £60 in free bets is just a click away.

Click this link to register and claim your bet tokens.

William Hill Royal Ascot day four offer: £60 in free bets + Ryan Moore odds boost @7-4

The sun is shining at Ascot this Friday and to get you on board for today's racing, William Hill are offering £60 in Royal Ascot free bets to all readers who click the links on this page, make their first deposit, and place a qualifying bet. Click here to get started. Plus, you can get enhanced odds of 7-4 if you back him to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot

If you don't already have a William Hill account, now is the perfect time to register. The sections below will guide you through creating an account and qualifying for the free bet. There's even advice on how to use your free bet tokens.

Grab the sign-up offer by clicking on the image below:

Steps on how to claim your William Hill Royal Ascot day four betting offer

Follow the steps below to secure your £60 free bets as quickly and securely as possible. This can be done on your smartphone or laptop.

Claim your free bets here Complete your details when prompted Add promo code T60 Deposit a minimum of £10 into your account Place a bet of £10+ at odds of 1-2 or greater on any sportsbook (excluding virtuals) When that bet settles receive a £60 free bet

William Hill Royal Ascot day four betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You’ll find a complete list of the William Hill new customer offer terms and conditions on the site or app. Here are a few points to consider before joining.

18+. Play Safe.

New players only, using promo code T60.

Valid from 13/04/2022.

Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met).

Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry).

Payment methods & country restrictions apply.

Full T&Cs apply .

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

Where to spend your £60 in free bets for Royal Ascot day four

With William Hill offering great rewards on a competitive field of runners, you may not know what to spend your £60 in free bets for day four of Royal Ascot. Fortunately, we have some suggestions for you here:

Ziggy hadn't been seen for 451 days before reappearing with a fine second behind an impressive stablemate in a 1m2f handicap at Epsom last month, form that has been franked by the winner, who is now rated 17lb higher. His latest second is good form too, with the winner a close third in Listed company on his next start, and a return to a more conventional track might help. Harry Eustace saddled a couple of seconds on the opening day and can go one better here.

Battle Queen took five starts to get off the mark but did so in good fashion on her first go on turf at Nottingham last time, beating a 90-rated rival who has since placed in a good handicap at Epsom. She was a good second in a handicap at Southwell on her penultimate start and that form has received a serious boost with winner Francophone finishing runner-up in the Musidora and winning a Listed race since. She's only 3lb higher than that day and may be better treated than most.



Note, these odds are subject to change.

Day four Royal Ascot schedule

Royal Ascot is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans, with the crowd showing up dressed in their best clobber to cheer on their favourite horses and jockeys. The highlight of day four is the Commonwealth Cup.

Friday, June 21

Why bet on Royal Ascot with William Hill?

William Hill are a name that’s known and respected in the betting industry. Existing members love the value, markets, and sports covered. This bookie pride themselves on offering new and existing players a premium betting service.

Some advantages of choosing William Hill to bet on Royal Ascot are obvious, including the £60 in free bets, eyecatching odds, and secure deposits, but there are many others.

William Hill offer market best prices on bets

William Hill have the market's top price on the week’s most popular betting favourites and second favourites.

William Hill promotions and specials

William Hill offers profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the William Hill website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets.

William Hill offers more ways to bet

They have a list of markets for each race, including the winner, each-way, and forecast. You’ll find enhanced each-way place terms, money back for losers, and profit boosts for winning accumulators.

William Hill Royal Ascot offers for existing customers

The welcome bonus offered by William Hill is exciting, but more delights await when you have completed registration and used your free bets. Click the promotions tab on the William Hill page for the latest promotions, price boosts, and special offers. Below are just some of the deals you can expect.

Top price guaranteed

Bet on any runner at the Royal Ascot 2024 and confidently secure the odds. If the SP is bigger than the price offered when your bet was struck, you’ll be paid out at the higher returns.

Odds boost

The William Hill marketing and trading teams work together to boost the odds of at least one popular runner each day of the festival. Check the odds of your pick, and you’ll see William Hill are more generous than the competition.

Pick your places

William Hill’s promotion allows you to budge up the place terms of your favourite races. You may choose to enhance each-way placed from 1/5 to 1/4 or add an extra place to increase your chances of making a profit.

Be sure to also check out our latest exclusive and enhanced betting offers ahead of Friday night's Netherlands vs France Euro 2024 match.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 50/1 A Goal To Be Scored, Netherlands v France NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) New Customer Offer. Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 goals to be scored market in the Netherlands v France, Friday, June 21st. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.