Get £50 in free bets with Betfred Cheltenham Free Bets + County Hurdle & Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Tips

Jumps fans have been treated to three brilliant days of action at the Cheltenham Festival and with the promise of more excitement to come on Gold Cup day, this is the perfect time to sign up for a Betfred account and secure their fantastic bonus offer - with £50 in free bets available to all new customers .

With over 50 years of experience, it’s understandable as to why Betfred have emerged as such a popular bookmaker, especially when it comes to the Cheltenham Festival. With exciting and varied promotions, a generous welcome offer and a broad sportsbook, punters of all tastes and preferences will find plenty to enjoy here.

Click here to get your £50 in free bets with Betfred .

This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with Betfred. Read on in this article for full instructions on how you can get your hands on this exclusive Betfred free bet bonus ahead of Cheltenham day four.

Cheltenham day four preview

Jumps fans have been treated to three fantastic days of action on the track, with champions and future stars hailed, and now it's time for the showpiece event of the week, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Galopin Des Champs, a breathtaking winner of the race last year, faces 11 rivals as he bid to defend his crown, including Fastorslow, who has lowered the colours of the favourite twice already and bids to give Martin Brassil a first success in the race.

The Triumph Hurdle kicks off the action, with Willie Mullins fielding the top three in the betting after Sir Gino was ruled out, while the fourth running of the Mares' Chase and the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle also feature.

It's an important day in the calendar for amateur and conditional jockeys as the St James's Palace Hunters' Chase, widely known as the amateur jockeys' Gold Cup, and Martin Pipe give those riders the chance to showcase themselves on the biggest stage.

Betfred day four Cheltenham offer: £50 in free bets

Betfred are one of the oldest and most popular bookmakers around, with over 50 years of experience in the industry, and have seen their fair share of Cheltenham Festivals.

Betfred have an enticing offer for the Cheltenham Festival for new customers, with £50 in free bets up for grabs , including £10 in free spins to use on casino, when you place a £10 sports bet.

You simply have to sign up to a Betfred account, which you can do through any link on this page, put in the code 'CHELT50', place a £10 bet and you will get your generous welcome bonus.

Steps on how to claim your Betfred Cheltenham betting offer

Signing up with Betfred is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Betfred and grab your £50 Cheltenham Festival free bets to place on any of the races this week.

Sign up to Betfred through this link Click the 'Claim here' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a debit card Place a qualifying bet on any racing market at Cheltenham with odds of evens or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with £50 in bonuses in your balance

Betfred Cheltenham betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

As with every bookmaker having these exciting offers during the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, make sure you read the terms and conditions to ensure you are getting the full amount for your free bets.

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Cheltenham betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

Here are Betfred's offer T&C's:

New customers only. 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24.

Register with CHELT50 .

First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24.

Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours.

7-day expiry.

Eligibility & payment exclusions apply.

Full T&Cs apply

How to spend your Betfred Cheltenham free bets

With Betfred offering a total of £50 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for this today's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Magical Zoe to win the County Hurdle @12-1 with Betfred

It was hard not to be drawn to Magical Zoe in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last year, when, despite losing her unbeaten record, she fared much the best of those held up and finished well to take second. She left a poor effort over further at Fairyhouse in April firmly behind when comfortably winning a Gowran Listed race before forcing Irish Point to pull out all the stops in the Grade 3 Bottlegreen Hurdle at Down Royal in November. That rival won his next start before finishing runner-up in the Champion Hurdle and Magical Zoe, who hit the front too soon and wasn't helped by the third drifting into her in a handicap last time, should have more to offer.

Johnnywho to win the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle @11-1 with Betfred

Johnnywho was extremely impressive when winning his bumper at a canter at Taunton in March and was just as eyecatching when winning without ever coming off the bridle at Carlisle in November. He did all his best work at the finish when a close fourth in gruelling conditions in the Challow, while looked outpaced behind Gidleigh Park in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham on Trials day, both times suggesting the longer trip would suit. His trainer Jonjo O'Neill is no stranger to success in this race, having sent out the winner in 2006 and 2007.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Why bet on Cheltenham with Betfred?

Betfred offers market best prices on bets

Betfred offers the best price on many of the year's biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see Betfred are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.

Betfred promotions and specials

Betfred offers profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Betfred website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets.

They also offer extra places on selected races at the Cheltenham Festival, while they will also have live commentary on every race.

We have £1000+ in Cheltenham free bets and betting offers for both new and existing clients, so make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.