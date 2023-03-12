Get £20 in Cheltenham free bets from Ladbrokes for the festival
Cheltenham Festival 2023 has arrived. It’s time for the talking to stop and the high-class, thoroughbred racing to begin at the ancient Prestbury Park. But who will be the big winners and sore losers of the week? Make your predictions now.
Ladbrokes offer new customers who register through this page a £20 free bet on the Cheltenham Festival. We explain how to secure your share in seconds, the terms and conditions to remember, and there’s even expert advice on how to use your tokens.
Ladbrokes Cheltenham offer: £20 in free bets
If you don’t already bet with Ladbrokes, pat yourself on the back. You have timed your arrival perfectly and will register for a warm welcome from one of the UK’s oldest betting firms. Ladbrokes is deep-rooted in betting, and it shows.
Creating an account and securing the £20 free bet takes just a few minutes, and you must complete the registration form once. You can create an account using your desktop computer at home or when on the move through the mobile app.
How to claim your Ladbrokes free bets for Cheltenham
Below, you’ll find a step-by-step account of registering as a new customer at Ladbrokes and claiming the £20 free bet.
- Select the Join button on the homepage
- Fill in the registration form, providing your details
- Create a username and password
- Deposit £5+ using a card
- Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater
- £20 worth of free bet tokens will be added to your balance
Ladbrokes sign-up offer: terms and conditions
We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new player.
- New UK & ROI customers only
- Min deposit £5 bet at min odds 1-2 to qualify
- First bet must be within 14 days of account registration
- 4x £5 free bet
- Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only
- Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded
- Free bet valid for 7 days
- Free bet stake not returned
- 18+ begambleaware.org
- Click for a complete list of T&C
Why bet on Cheltenham with Ladbrokes?
Is there a bigger name in the world of horse racing betting than Ladbrokes? We don’t think so, and millions of bettors across the UK and Ireland would agree that Ladbrokes are the industry's powerhouse. Here are three benefits you’ll enjoy as a registered customer.
Enjoy the best odds on the biggest meetings, with Ladbrokes offering market best price on favourites in the top races. From the opening race of the festival to the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Ladbrokes won’t be beaten on price.
Bet on several markets in each race, with Ladbrokes offering excellent coverage this week. Gamble on the winner of the race or play one of the specials, including the favourite to win, number of finishers, and winning distance.
You can cash out your horse racing multiples – such as accumulators and Yankees – with a single click on the Ladbrokes app and website. Monitor the offer and consider cashing out when you’re in profit.
Ladbrokes Cheltenham offers for existing customers
We have already covered the generous welcome bonus free bet offered by Ladbrokes ahead of the Cheltenham Festival. Now let’s investigate what’s available to existing customers of this online bookie.
Enhanced odds
The Ladbrokes traders and marketing team work together each day of the Festival to offer customers enhanced odds on a selection of popular picks. Check the site for the latest price boost races and horses.
Extra places
Visit the website or app during the Cheltenham Festival and you’ll find enhanced place terms on some of the week’s most exciting races. Ladbrokes boost the number of places paid, which increases your chances of making a profit.
Best odds guaranteed
The promotion every horse racing bettor looks for before joining a bookie. Ladbrokes offer best odds guaranteed on every UK and Irish horse race, meaning you’ll be paid at either SP or the price offered when the bet was struck, whichever is higher.
How to spend your Ladbrokes Cheltenham free bets
The Triumph Hurdle – run on the festival's final day – looks set to be one of the most competitive races of the week and a perfect chance to use your free bet. The market has it marked down as a two-horse race involving Blood Destiny and Lossiemouth, meaning there’s value to be found if you’re willing to take on the traders.
Consider using your free bet tokens to take a chance on Comfort Zone at a better price. The four-year-old gelding hopes to spring a surprise after winning each of his last two in style. He picked up a Grade 2 Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow last year before winning over two miles at this course just a few weeks ago.
For more Cheltenham betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:
