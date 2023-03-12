Get £20 in Cheltenham free bets from Ladbrokes for the festival

Cheltenham Festival 2023 has arrived. It’s time for the talking to stop and the high-class, thoroughbred racing to begin at the ancient Prestbury Park. But who will be the big winners and sore losers of the week? Make your predictions now.

Ladbrokes offer new customers who register through this page a £20 free bet on the Cheltenham Festival. We explain how to secure your share in seconds, the terms and conditions to remember, and there’s even expert advice on how to use your tokens.

Ladbrokes Cheltenham offer: £20 in free bets

If you don’t already bet with Ladbrokes, pat yourself on the back. You have timed your arrival perfectly and will register for a warm welcome from one of the UK’s oldest betting firms. Ladbrokes is deep-rooted in betting, and it shows.

Click to claim your £20 free bet in time for the next race due off at the festival.

Creating an account and securing the £20 free bet takes just a few minutes, and you must complete the registration form once. You can create an account using your desktop computer at home or when on the move through the mobile app.

How to claim your Ladbrokes free bets for Cheltenham

Below, you’ll find a step-by-step account of registering as a new customer at Ladbrokes and claiming the £20 free bet.

Click to register at Ladbrokes Select the Join button on the homepage Fill in the registration form, providing your details Create a username and password Deposit £5+ using a card Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater £20 worth of free bet tokens will be added to your balance

Ladbrokes sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Min deposit £5 bet at min odds 1-2 to qualify

First bet must be within 14 days of account registration

4x £5 free bet

Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only

Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded

Free bet valid for 7 days

Free bet stake not returned

18+ begambleaware.org

for a complete list of T&C

Why bet on Cheltenham with Ladbrokes?

Is there a bigger name in the world of horse racing betting than Ladbrokes? We don’t think so, and millions of bettors across the UK and Ireland would agree that Ladbrokes are the industry's powerhouse. Here are three benefits you’ll enjoy as a registered customer.

Enjoy the best odds on the biggest meetings, with Ladbrokes offering market best price on favourites in the top races. From the opening race of the festival to the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Ladbrokes won’t be beaten on price.

Bet on several markets in each race, with Ladbrokes offering excellent coverage this week. Gamble on the winner of the race or play one of the specials, including the favourite to win, number of finishers, and winning distance.

You can cash out your horse racing multiples – such as accumulators and Yankees – with a single click on the Ladbrokes app and website. Monitor the offer and consider cashing out when you’re in profit.

Ladbrokes Cheltenham offers for existing customers

We have already covered the generous welcome bonus free bet offered by Ladbrokes ahead of the Cheltenham Festival. Now let’s investigate what’s available to of this online bookie.

Enhanced odds

The Ladbrokes traders and marketing team work together each day of the Festival to offer customers enhanced odds on a selection of popular picks. Check the site for the latest price boost races and horses.

Extra places

Visit the website or app during the and you’ll find enhanced place terms on some of the week’s most exciting races. Ladbrokes boost the number of places paid, which increases your chances of making a profit.

Best odds guaranteed

The promotion every horse racing bettor looks for before joining a bookie. best odds guaranteed on every UK and Irish horse race, meaning you’ll be paid at either SP or the price offered when the bet was struck, whichever is higher.

How to spend your Ladbrokes Cheltenham free bets

The – run on the festival's final day – looks set to be one of the most competitive races of the week and a perfect chance to use your free bet. The market has it marked down as a two-horse race involving Blood Destiny and Lossiemouth, meaning there’s value to be found if you’re willing to take on the traders.

Consider using your free bet tokens to take a chance on Comfort Zone at a better price. The four-year-old gelding hopes to spring a surprise after winning each of his last two in style. He picked up a Grade 2 Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow last year before winning over two miles at this course just a few weeks ago.

For more and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:















See more and betting offers from our trusted partners to get a head start on your sports betting, or to sign up for exclusive new customer offers. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.