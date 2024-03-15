Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses plus £5 free bet for today's races

The final day of the Cheltenham Festival is upon us which means it is time for the showpiece event, the Gold Cup, but there is still time to sign up for a William Hill account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus.

Cheltenham Gold Cup day preview: Galopin Des Champs, Fastorslow and more

Jumps fans have been treated to three fantastic days of action on the track, with champions and future stars hailed, and now it's time for the showpiece event of the week, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Galopin Des Champs, a breathtaking winner of the race last year, faces 11 rivals as he bids to defend his crown, including Fastorslow, who has lowered the colours of the favourite twice already and bids to give Martin Brassil a first success in the race.

The Triumph Hurdle kicks off the action, with Willie Mullins fielding the top three in the betting after Sir Gino was ruled out, while the fourth running of the Mares' Chase and the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle also feature.

It's an important day in the calendar for amateur and conditional jockeys as the St James's Palace Hunters' Chase, widely known as the amateur jockeys' Gold Cup, and Martin Pipe give those riders the chance to showcase themselves on the biggest stage.

Johnnywho to win the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle @11-1 with William Hill

Johnnywho was extremely impressive when winning his bumper at a canter at Taunton in March and was just as eye-catching when winning without ever coming off the bridle at Carlisle in November. He did all his best work at the finish when a close fourth in gruelling conditions in the Challow, while looked outpaced behind Gidleigh Park in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham on Trials day, both times suggesting the longer trip would suit. His trainer Jonjo O'Neill is no stranger to success in this race, having sent out the winner in 2006 and 2007.

Waterford Whispers to win the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle @4-1 with William Hill

The jockey bookings are always interesting for this race, with only conditional riders eligible, but Waterford Whispers, owned by JP McManus, looks sure to run well. He would've won even easier on his hurdling debut bar mistakes at the last two hurdles and has since looked a real stronger stayer at this trip, coming home really well to beat Answer To Kayf, a subsequent winner who was third in a Grade 2, before being just unable to peg back a front-runner who set very slow fractions at Leopardstown when last seen. A strongly run race, coupled with the stiff finish, should see Waterford Whispers on the premises.

Day four Cheltenham schedule

The highly anticipated Cheltenham Festival has already served up three days of mouthwatering action and Friday sees the showpiece event of the week, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, take centre stage on Friday, March 15.

Friday, March 15

