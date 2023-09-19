Champions League AC Milan v Newcastle betting offer: bag £40 in free bets with Paddy Power for Tuesday's match

If you're looking to make the most out of this Tuesday's match between AC Milan v Newcastle, we have great news for you – Paddy Power are you offering an opportunity to claim up to £40 in free bets for any Champions League fixture this week.
All you have to do is register with Paddy Power and follow the steps to take advantage of this superb Champions League betting offer. Get £40 in free bets when you stake £10 on AC Milan v Newcastle or on any of the Champions League matches this week.
Now's your chance to grab £40 in AC Milan v Newcastle free bets to spend on the match this Tuesday, as well as the rest of the week's Champions League games when you stake just £10.
All you have to do to claim this fantastic Champions League betting offer is sign up for Paddy Power and follow the instructions in this article.
Signing up with Paddy Power is secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you how to easily sign up to Paddy Power and grab your £40 AC Milan v Newcastle free bets to place on any of the Champions League clashes this week.
We suggest you read the terms and conditions attached to the new AC Milan v Newcastle betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what's expected of you as a new customer.
With the Champions League group stage about to kick off, this week promises to offer some exciting match-ups. Fortunately, the Paddy Power AC Milan v Newcastle betting offer is not limited to only a single game – you can claim the £40 in free bets on any of the week's upcoming Champions League matches. Here's the full schedule:
Tuesday, September 19
Wednesday, September 20
Paddy Power provide some of the best Champions League betting odds during the week and offer one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the fixtures.
They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.
Paddy Power offer the best price on many of the week's Champions League games. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see Paddy Power are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.
Paddy Power offers profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Paddy Power website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets. There may be an easier way to bet on a match.
Paddy Power offer BOG on Champions League matches. This means that if the starting price (SP) of a selection is higher than the price taken when the bet was placed, Paddy Power will pay you out at the better odds. They've got you covered. Be sure you're getting the best Champions League betting odds for every match this week.
To discover more top betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure you explore all of the promotions provided by the leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.