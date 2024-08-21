- More
Best York Ebor festival day one betting offers: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers plus 50-1 odds on Ryan Moore to ride a winner today
It's day one of York's Ebor festival and racing fans are in for four days of high-quality Flat racing action. Today's standout race is the Juddmonte International Stakes, but with six other races there's plenty going on at York. There is no better time to sign up for accounts with the biggest bookies and claim up to £290 from the latest welcome bonuses with the UK's leading bookmakers.
Here is the boosted offer that you can claim today for York's Ebor festival 2024:
Sky Bet York Ebor festival 2024: get enhanced 50-1 odds for Ryan Moore to ride 1+ winners this week
Claim this huge 50-1 odds boost if you back Ryan Moore to ride a winner at York's Ebor festival today with Sky Bet.
50/1 Ryan Moore To Ride 1+ Winners
- Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & E/W bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.
Here are the betting offers up for grabs ahead of the racing at York:
- Paddy Power: £40 in racing free bets
- Betfair: £50 in free bets
- William Hill: £60 in free bets
- Bet365: £30 in free bets
- Ladbrokes: £20 in free bets
- Coral: £40 in racing free bets
Full offer terms and conditions are below
Total: £290
How to claim your York Ebor 2024 betting offers with any bookmaker
If you’re ready to bag over £250 in free bets then simply sign up with any of the bookmakers in this article ahead of York's Ebor festival. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Go to the bookmaker’s homepage and select ‘New Customer’ to begin registration.
- Fill out the form with the required info and choose a username and password.
- Make a small deposit to activate the account.
- Now, you are all set to start placing your wagers on any sport.
- The free bet tokens should be automatically added to your account balance.
- Do this with every bookmaker to ensure you are getting the most out of your experience.
At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Ebor free bets and bookmaker offers, so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in York Ebor 2024 bonuses and betting offers.
Claim £290 in free bets ahead of York Ebor festival 2024 here plus each bookmaker’s terms and conditions
Paddy Power York Ebor festival free bets
Get £40 in free bets when you place a £10 qualifying bet on the racing at York Ebor festival
Bet £10 At York And Get £40 In Free Bets
- Lengthen the chances of your free Bet Builders with Super Sub
New customer offer. Place a £10 bet on York Ebor, at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £30 in racing free bets + a £10 Bet Builder on the English Premier League (which will be credited by 12pm the day after your qualifying stake is settled). Deposits via Cards & Apple Pay will qualify. Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.
Betfair York Ebor festival free bets
Receive £50 in free bets when you stake at least £10 during York Ebor festival with Betfair
Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10
- Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club
Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
William Hill York Ebor festival free bets
Get £60 in York Ebor festival free bets by placing a £10 bet with William Hill
Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets
- Daily Extra Places on selected races
18+. Play Safe. New players using T60 code. Online only. Get £60 bonus split as follows: (i) Deposit £10. Get a £20 Vegas Bonus on selected games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); “(ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, get 4x£10 sports free bets (valid 7 days, excl. virtual sports). Payment & country restrictions & full T&Cs apply.
Bet365 York Ebor festival free bets
Bet on this year’s York Ebor festival with bet365 and get £30 in free bets
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
- Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Ladbrokes York Ebor festival free bets
Get £20 in York Ebor festival free bets from a £5 bet with Ladbrokes
Get £20 In Free Bets When You Bet £5
- Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator
18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
Coral York Ebor festival free bets
Get £40 in York Ebor festival free bets from a £10 bet with Coral
Get £40 In Free Bets When You Bet £10 On Horse Racing
- Generous odds on horse racing
18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€10 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€10 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
York Ebor festival day one preview
Anyone headed to the Knavesmire for the opening day might possibly witness some history, as 13 runners are set to go to post for the feature Juddmonte International, the most ever seen in 51 years of the race.
Derby and Eclipse hero City Of Troy will be all the rage in the market for Aidan O’Brien, but Pretty Polly winner Bluestocking and York specialist Alflaila head the older brigade, which have been responsible for the last four winners of the Group 1. Irish Derby winner Los Angeles heads the betting for the Great Voltigeur, but may struggle to concede 5lb to King’s Gambit, while a potential star may be unearthed in the Acomb.
Day one York Ebor festival schedule
The first day of York's Ebor festival is not to be missed, with the highlight being the Juddmonte International
Wednesday, August 21
- 1.50: Symphony Group Handicap
- 2.25: Tattersalls Acomb Stakes
- 3.00: Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes
- 3.35: Juddmonte International Stakes
- 4.10: Sky Bet Stayers Handicap
- 4.45: Visit Irish Yearling Sale With ITM Fillies' Handicap
- 5.20: Sky Bet Nursery Handicap
Remember to gamble responsibly
Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.
Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inBetting offers
Last updated
- Get 50-1 odds for Ryan Moore to ride a winner today: Sky Bet York Ebor festival day one free bets
- BetMGM York Ebor festival betting offer: get £60 in bonuses for day one's races
- Bet £10 on day one of York's Ebor festival and get £40 in free bets with Coral
- York Ebor festival betting offer: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers for this week's racing
- 50-1 Ryan Moore to ride a winner this week: Sky Bet York Ebor festival free bets
- Get 50-1 odds for Ryan Moore to ride a winner today: Sky Bet York Ebor festival day one free bets
- BetMGM York Ebor festival betting offer: get £60 in bonuses for day one's races
- Bet £10 on day one of York's Ebor festival and get £40 in free bets with Coral
- York Ebor festival betting offer: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers for this week's racing
- 50-1 Ryan Moore to ride a winner this week: Sky Bet York Ebor festival free bets