The Cheltenham Festival 2023 is almost upon us, and as millions of sports fans worldwide prepare their bets the leading Cheltenham betting sites have published their exciting promotions.

Would you like to place a bet on any of the top races on this year's action from Prestbury Park? We strongly advise you to hang fire until you've read this article on the best betting apps for Cheltenham.

The best betting sites for Cheltenham offer odds and bonuses on each race from this immensely popular meeting. The world's best jumps horses, fearless jockeys and best-knowtrainers and owners descend on Gloucestershire for four days of high-quality racing between March 14-17.

Here, we reveal our list of the best betting apps for Cheltenham, including those offering free bets and price boosts.

To get the ultimate betting experience for the festival, make sure to check out our .

Top eight best Cheltenham Festival betting sites and apps for 2023

We start our article on the best Cheltenham betting sites with a list of eight of the best betting apps for Cheltenham. These are the cream of the crop. The firms with the best odds, top each-way terms, the broadest range of markets and those with eyecatching welcome bonuses and free bets.

Browse through the below list of Cheltenham bookmakers and choose the ones that catch your eye. Click the link to get started and you'll have a free bet in your account in a matter of minutes, all done on your mobile or laptop.

bet365

One of the most famous and best-loved online sportsbooks, bet365 is a British success story but enjoys a global following. Measure the odds against other Cheltenham betting sites and bet365 offers the market top prices on the bets you love.

Bet365 offers extensive festival coverage and rightfully takes its place as the best betting app for Cheltenham.

Pros

Early betting on the Cheltenham Festival

Cash-out is available on your bets

User-friendly mobile app

Generous odds

Welcome bonus free bet

Cons

Expect queues when contacting customer services

Not available in every country

For more information read our or to claim your welcome bonus.

bet365 free bets

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. 18+.

Betfair

This London-based bookmaker with a global following is unique as it offers customers access to sportsbook and exchange betting. You'll often find the odds available at Betfair superior to most other Cheltenham betting sites and the exchange has dozens of ways to bet on each race.

Pros

Bet on the sportsbook or exchange

Lots of markets and specials to bet on at Cheltenham

Bets settle quickly and correctly

Free bet welcome bonus for new customers

Extra places each-way on the top races

Cons

Bets take longer to settle on busy periods

Customer service isn’t 24/7

For more information read our or to claim your welcome offer.

Betfair free bets

Place a minimum £/€10 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £/€30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Paddy Power

With its HQ in Dublin, Paddy Power is known and loved by sports bettors worldwide. It's no surprise to see it feature in our list of the top Cheltenham betting sites. Known for its love of doing things differently, Paddy Power is a fun and engaging place to bet on horse racing and it is one of the best bookmakers for Cheltenham available.

Pros

Generous odds on the Cheltenham Festival

Enhanced place terms on the biggest races

User-friendly mobile app

Free bet for all new players

Quick and simple registration process

Cons

Many restricted countries

App is busy during the festival

For more information read our or to claim your welcome offer.

Paddy Power free bets

Place a single £10 Sportsbook bet and get money back as a free bet if it loses. There are x 5 free bets available. Maximum refund per qualifying bet is £10. Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply. 18+.

Sky Bet

If you follow horse racing, we're confident you'll know how famous Sky Bet is with bettors. This UK online sportsbook offers extensive festival coverage, with at least one price boost daily. In addition to the welcome bonus, members enjoy promotions including cashback and profit boosts on multiples.

Pros

Enhanced odds on the Cheltenham Festival

Welcome bonus free bet for new customers

Promotions tab and recurring offers for existing members

Market top price on many hot favourites

Get instant access to deposits and fast withdrawals

Cons

No 24/7 customer service

Cash-out not available on every bet

For more information read our or to claim your introductory offer.

Sky Bet free bets

New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Fractional odds of 1/1 (decimal 2.0) or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+.

Ladbrokes

One of the best-known bookies in the world, Ladbrokes has covered the Cheltenham Festival for generations. In that time, the UK bookmaker with a global presence has learned a thing or two about what keeps customers happy. From the welcome bonus to the odds, Ladbrokes is one of our favourite Cheltenham betting sites.

Pros

Considered by many to be the best betting app for Cheltenham

Eyecatching odds on hot favourites and attractive outsiders

Cash-out your bets at the touch of a button

Free live streaming of all UK and Irish racing

User-friendly and stylish mobile app

Cons

Minimum stakes in place

Maximum winnings on horse racing

For more information read our or to claim your introductory offer.

Ladbrokes free bets

18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of an account registration at minimum odds of 1/2 to get 4 x £/€5 free bets. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets are valid for seven days, and the stake is not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Coral

Is there anything more British than betting on the Cheltenham Festival with Coral? We don't think so, and that's why they feature on our list of the best betting sites for Cheltenham. With its London HQ, this firm has accepted millions of wagers on the festival over the years. That unrivalled experience shows in their coverage.

Pros

Watch horse racing free of charge using the live stream

A generous welcome bonus free bet for everyone who registers

Specials available on each race, including match bets

Winnings are paid into your account quickly and securely

Fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission

Cons

Restricted access in certain countries

No 24/7 customer support

For more information read our or to claim your introductory offer.

Coral free bets

18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

William Hill

This sportsbook has been covering the Cheltenham Festival for several generations and the skills gained in that time are evident. Hills love to give customers great odds on every bet they place, and they prefer to offer everyday value rather than promotions and specials. They keep it simple, and that's what customers love.

Pros

A name you can trust

Extended markets on the top races from Cheltenham

Cash-out your accumulators at the touch of a button

Watch live sports and racing on your mobile

Ongoing offers in the promotions tab

Cons

Doesn't offer around-the-clock support

Bets take longer to settle on busy periods

For more information read our or to claim your introductory offer.

William Hill free bets

Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.

Tote

Another instantly recognisable name from the world of sports betting, the Tote has a history and reputation that makes it the envy of the best betting apps for Cheltenham. This experienced bookie has changed, modernising its service and attracting new players. A secure and reliable bookie that protects your online privacy.

Pros

Experienced in giving customers an excellent Cheltenham service

Instant deposits and rapid withdrawals

Offers a long list of betting markets on each race

Ongoing specials and bonuses in the promotions tab

Modern app and user-friendly site

Cons

Business hours support only

Limited currencies available

For more information read our or to claim your introductory offer.

Tote free bet

New customers online only. Place your first bet on racing pools for a minimum of £/€5 and win or lose you will receive £/€20 Tote Credit. £/€20 Tote Credit rewarded as £/€10 redeemable against racing bets only and £/€10 redeemable against UK and Irish Placepot bets only. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace.

Best Cheltenham Festival 2023 betting site offers and free bets for new customers

Now we arrive at our list of the best free bets offered by the top Cheltenham betting sites. Choose the one that catches your eye and click the link to claim.

Bonus tip: open an account with more than one bookie to collect more free bets.

bet365 sign-up offer:

Click the link and register for an account at bet365 before placing a £10 bet on sports. You'll then receive £50 worth of bet credits.

Betfair sign-up offer:

Join Betfair as a new customer, deposit £10 and gamble on sports to receive £30 worth of free bets, which works on the Cheltenham Festival.

Paddy Power sign-up offer:

Join Paddy Power, wager £10 on sports and you'll receive £40 worth of free bet tokens plus ten free spins on the daily jackpot games.

Sky Bet sign-up offer:

Join Sky Bet as a new player, spend just £5 and you'll enjoy a £20 free bet. That's more than enough to enjoy this app's Cheltenham Festival markets.

Ladbrokes sign-up offer:

An affordable welcome bonus that requires just a £5 deposit to activate. Place your qualifying bet on sports and get £20 worth of free bets at the festival.

Coral sign-up offer:

For just a £5 stake, new customers of Coral will enjoy £25 in free bets at the Cheltenham Festival.

William Hill sign-up offer:

We did tell you William Hill enjoy spoiling customers and they prove it by offering all new sign-ups £60 in free bets when you register, deposit £10 and make a qualifying bet on sports.

Tote sign-up offer:

All new customers who register at Tote through this page will receive a £20 free bet on the Cheltenham Festival when betting just £5 on sports.

Make sure to check out our full range of .

Best Cheltenham free bets and existing customer offers

The best Cheltenham betting sites look after their new customers, but that generosity doesn't come at the expense of their existing members. Here are some offers to look out for when using the best betting app for Cheltenham.

bet365

The bet365 price promise is available to all members and promises the bookie's odds won't be beaten in any race shown live on TV.

Betfair

Existing members enjoy many promos, including extra places on the biggest races of the Cheltenham Festival.

Paddy Power

This generous bookie offers members best-odds guaranteed on all races from the festival and early access to non-runner no bet.

Sky Bet

Existing members enjoy a price boost on at least one favourite each day of racing from Prestbury Park.

Ladbrokes

In addition to the welcome bonus, Ladbrokes customers enjoy regular offers, including the chance to boost the odds of one bet per day.

Coral

Coral's promotions during Cheltenham are worth checking out.They include bet bundles on the best-loved races.

William Hill

If the attractive welcome bonus covered above isn't enough, William Hill's members enjoy access to non-runner money back on the Cheltenham Festival.

Tote

New and existing members of the Tote always get the best returns. Back a winner and you'll be paid out at SP, the odds taken or the Tote dividend, whichever is higher.

Make sure to check out our full range of .

Best Cheltenham betting sites in Britain and Ireland

Each bookmaker on our list of the best Cheltenham betting sites is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Regardless of which you choose as your best betting app for Cheltenham, you can be sure of a secure and fair service. These firms have covered countless festivals and that experience shines through.

Why choose online betting sites for betting on Cheltenham?

Betting with one of the user-friendly, fast and secure apps covered in this review means you'll never miss the top races from Cheltenham. Online gambling is convenient, and with the app downloaded to your iOS or Android device you can enjoy Cheltenham betting anytime and from anywhere. Deposits are instant, and bets take seconds to place.

How to choose the best online betting sites for Cheltenham

There are a few things to consider when seeking the best betting sites for Cheltenham. Resist the urge to join the first bookie you see with an eyecatching welcome bonus. Look for an app with competitive odds, a long list of markets on each race, fast cash-out, betting in-play available, a user-friendly app, excellent customer care and more.

FAQs

Which is the best Cheltenham betting site?

Our list of the best Cheltenham betting sites results from in-depth research, comparison and reviews. Each app featured on this page is worthy of your attention, and we have no problems promoting these firms to our loyal readers.

What is the safest online betting site for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

Every bookmaker and link covered in this article has passed our strict tests on transparency, fairness, reputation and security. The result was a selection of bookies you can trust. Bet on the Cheltenham Festival with the peace of mind of knowing you're enjoying a secure service.

See and betting offers from our trusted partners to get a head start on your sports betting, or to sign up for exclusive new customer offers. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.