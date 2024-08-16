Bag up to £280 with the best Premier League betting offers and boosted odds this week + get 50-1 odds with Sky Bet for Manchester United to wear red tonight against Fulham

Get your hands on £280 in free bets and sign-up bonuses on the opening round of Premier League matches. Plus, Sky Bet are running an enhanced offer for tonight's match between Manchester United and Fulham. You can get enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Manchester United to wear their red kit .

Here is the boosted offer that you can claim today:

Sky Bet Premier League free bets: get 50-1 odds boost for Manchester United to wear red against Fulham tonight

Grab a 50-1 odds boost for Manchester United to wear red with Sky Bet

Untitled Document Man United v Fulham 4/5 50/1 Man United To Wear Red NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & E/W bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.



The best bookmakers always offer attractive betting bonuses, appealing sign-up promotions, and fantastic free bets ahead of noteworthy sporting events and festivals. With the return of Premier League football, several of the UK's biggest online bookmakers are kicking off the 2024/25 season in style and giving away up to £280 for football fans.

Here are the other betting offers you can claim for the Championship this week:

Full offer terms and conditions are below

Total: £280

How to claim your Premier League betting offers with any bookmaker

If you’re ready to bag over £250 in free bets then simply sign up with any of the bookmakers in this article ahead of this week's Championship matches. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Go to the bookmaker’s homepage and select ‘New Customer’ to begin registration. Fill out the form with the required info and choose a username and password. Make a small deposit to activate the account. Now, you are all set to start placing your wagers on any sport. The free bet tokens should be automatically added to your account balance. Do this with every bookmaker to ensure you are getting the most out of your experience.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Claim £280 in free bets ahead of this week's Premier League matches here plus each bookmaker’s terms and conditions

Paddy Power Premier League free bets

Get £50 in free bets when you place a £10 qualifying bet

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Bet Builder Free Bets When You Place A £10 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Lengthen the chances of your free Bet Builders with Super Sub CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Betfair Premier League free bets

Receive £50 in Premier League free bets when you stake at least £10 with Betfair

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

William Hill Premier League free bets

Get £60 in Premier League free bets by placing a single £10 bet with William Hill

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Top Price Guarantee on the Top 20 Players for the The Open 2024 Tournament Winner market CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

18+. Play Safe. New players using T60 code. Online only. Get £60 bonus split as follows: (i) Deposit £10. Get a £20 Vegas Bonus on selected games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); “(ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, get 4x£10 sports free bets (valid 7 days, excl. virtual sports). Payment & country restrictions & full T&Cs apply.

Bet365 Premier League free bets

Bet on this week's Premier League matches with bet365 and get £30 in free bets

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply New offers on a regular basis

New offers on a regular basis Competitive prices on horse racing Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. #ad

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes Premier League free bets

Get £20 in Premier League free bets from a £5 bet with Ladbrokes

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Get £20 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Sleek website design with a straightforward user interface

Sleek website design with a straightforward user interface Use #GetABet on Twitter for custom bets 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Coral Premier League free bets

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £20 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Over 100 markets for each football match CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Fantastic live streaming service

Fantastic live streaming service Friendly and easily accessible customer care team 18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply

18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply

Dan Child's expert Premier League preview

Racing Post's expert football tipster Dan Childs shares his thoughts ahead of the opening week of the Premier League.

Will Manchester City make it five titles in a row?

Yes. Keeping Kevin De Bruyne will be key but I don’t see City dropping off while Pep Guardiola remains in charge. This could be Guardiola’s last season with the club and he will make sure that the players stay motivated. Arsenal will likely be the closest challengers with Liverpool in transition under Arne Slot.

Who gets the other top-four spots?

Arsenal look bankers after achieving back-to-back second places. Liverpool may need to adjust under Arne Slot, but their style of play is unlikely to change drastically and they should make up the top three. Fourth could go to Tottenham, who may improve in their second season under Ange Postecoglou.

Which top-flight manager will be the first to leave?

Manchester United’s decision to retain Erik ten Hag was finely balanced and it might not take much for the club’s owners to have a rethink. Ten Hag earned a reprieve when United stunned Manchester City in the FA Cup final but a slow start to the new campaign would put him under massive pressure.

Who is the each-way play in the Golden Boot?

Alexander Isak looks the most likely challenger to Erling Haaland because he has the capacity to improve on his 21-goal tally from last season. Newcastle have no European games to worry about, so their focus will be on Premier League games and they will be relying on Isak to spearhead their top-four challenge.

Which summer signing will have the biggest impact?

If Ipswich are going to stay up, midfielder Omari Hutchinson will have a big role to play. The Jamaican international spent last season on loan from Chelsea and he came to life in the final third of the campaign with some classy goals and assists. Hutchinson has bags of potential and should thrive in the top flight.

Are you excited for the new Champions League format?

Not really. It sounds silly to not want extra games but sometimes less is more in terms of the entertainment factor. There will not be as much riding on each match and there are sure to be some dead rubbers at the end of the league phase. Potentially having to play ten games just to reach the round-of-16 is too much.

Premier League Week 1 fixtures and where to watch

Friday, August 16 2024

8.00pm - Man Utd vs Fulham (Sky Sports)

Saturday, August 17 2024

12.30pm - Ipswich vs Liverpool (TNT Sports)

3.00pm - Arsenal vs Wolves

3.00pm - Everton vs Brighton

3.00pm - Newcastle vs Southampton

3.00pm - Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

5.30pm - West Ham vs Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

Sunday, August 18 2024

2.00pm - Brentford vs Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

4.30pm - Chelsea vs Man City (Sky Sports)

Monday, August 19 2024

8.00pm - Leicester City vs Tottenham (Sky Sports)

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.