Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
The Punt nap
Blow Your Wad (12.45 Kempton)
Was trying to give 12lb to Le Patron when second at Sandown last time, but that now looks an impossible task given the winner is rated 28lb higher having followed up in a Grade 1. He jumped brilliantly on that chasing debut and should go well from a 1lb higher mark for Tom Lacey.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
Elogio (1.00 Wetherby)
Unsuited by Ascot last time but could prove well treated on the switch back to a left-handed track with useful conditional Cameron Iles taking a valuable 7lb off.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Shishkin (2.30 Kempton)
Has a bit to prove after his Ascot refusal but he is a genuine class act on his day and worth another chance.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Giovinco (1.20 Kempton)
Strong-travelling sort who should have the race run to suit and can take this Grade 1 prize for trainer Lucinda Russell.
Mark Brown
West country nap
Idalko Bihoue (12.45 Kempton)
Smart winner at Cheltenham last time and looks an improver. Track, trip and ground should suit.
James Stevens
