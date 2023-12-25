Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

The Punt nap

Blow Your Wad (12.45 Kempton)

Was trying to give 12lb to Le Patron when second at Sandown last time, but that now looks an impossible task given the winner is rated 28lb higher having followed up in a Grade 1. He jumped brilliantly on that chasing debut and should go well from a 1lb higher mark for Tom Lacey.

Harry Wilson

Blow Your Wad 12:45 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Handicappers' nap

Elogio (1.00 Wetherby)

Unsuited by Ascot last time but could prove well treated on the switch back to a left-handed track with useful conditional Cameron Iles taking a valuable 7lb off.

Steve Mason

Elogio 13:00 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb) Tnr: Tom Lacey

Speed figures

Shishkin (2.30 Kempton)

Has a bit to prove after his Ascot refusal but he is a genuine class act on his day and worth another chance.

Dave Edwards

Shishkin 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Eyecatcher

Giovinco (1.20 Kempton)

Strong-travelling sort who should have the race run to suit and can take this Grade 1 prize for trainer Lucinda Russell.

Mark Brown

Giovinco 13:20 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Stephen Mulqueen Tnr: Lucinda Russell

West country nap

Idalko Bihoue (12.45 Kempton)

Smart winner at Cheltenham last time and looks an improver. Track, trip and ground should suit.

James Stevens

Idalko Bihoue 12:45 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

