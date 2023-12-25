Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

The Punt nap

Blow Your Wad (12.45 Kempton)

Was trying to give 12lb to Le Patron when second at Sandown last time, but that now looks an impossible task given the winner is rated 28lb higher having followed up in a Grade 1. He jumped brilliantly on that chasing debut and should go well from a 1lb higher mark for Tom Lacey.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Blow Your Wad12:45 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Handicappers' nap

Elogio (1.00 Wetherby)

Unsuited by Ascot last time but could prove well treated on the switch back to a left-handed track with useful conditional Cameron Iles taking a valuable 7lb off.
Steve Mason

Silk
Elogio13:00 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb)Tnr: Tom Lacey

Speed figures

Shishkin (2.30 Kempton)

Has a bit to prove after his Ascot refusal but he is a genuine class act on his day and worth another chance.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Shishkin14:30 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Eyecatcher

Giovinco (1.20 Kempton)

Strong-travelling sort who should have the race run to suit and can take this Grade 1 prize for trainer Lucinda Russell.
Mark Brown

Silk
Giovinco13:20 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Stephen Mulqueen Tnr: Lucinda Russell

West country nap

Idalko Bihoue (12.45 Kempton)

Smart winner at Cheltenham last time and looks an improver. Track, trip and ground should suit.
James Stevens

Silk
Idalko Bihoue12:45 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Read more Boxing Day tipping:

'He has a brilliant record going right-handed' - Tom Segal with Tuesday's best bets on a bumper programme 

'He might just get punters off to a flyer' - Paul Kealy with four festive fancies for Tuesday  

'Get on this 14-1 shot for the Paddy Power Chase right now' - David Jennings delivers his Leopardstown fancies  

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on an action-packed Boxing Day  

Kempton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool  

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Published on 25 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 25 December 2023

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips