Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Saint Bibiana 3.10 Newton Abbot

Bumper winner who got off the mark over hurdles at sixth attempt, getting up late on in 11-runner handicap at Stratford (3m2f, good) 17 days ago; 6lb higher today but she was upped markedly in trip last time and could have more to offer as a stayer.

Graham 3.57 Nottingham

Won twice during a very solid 2023 campaign and better than ever when a close third of 14 at Ascot (1m4f, good) on latest outing; dam won at up to 1m6f and this 4yo looks worth a crack at the trip; on the shortlist.

City House 7.15 Kempton

Ran out the easy winner of a 6f nursery here in October; not quite so good in two handicaps this time around but easing down the weights and possible the return to AW will suit; revival on the cards.

Bay Breeze 7.55 Ripon

Four of his six wins have been over C&D, the latest last August when beating Fortamour (now 7lb worse off) by a nose on soft ground; improved on reappearance run when just over 2l fourth of four at Redcar last week; well drawn and one with a chance.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read these next:

Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton and Nottingham on Wednesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.