TippingPricewise
premium
'He has a brilliant record going right-handed' - Tom Segal with Tuesday's best bets on a bumper programme
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He might just get punters off to a flyer' - Paul Kealy with four festive fancies
- Big-race trends: can anyone deny Bravemansgame a repeat King George success?
- 'Get on this 14-1 shot for the Paddy Power Chase right now' - David Jennings delivers his Leopardstown fancies
- 'He thrashed the Badger Beer winner last season' - Tom Segal with a chaser to back at Ascot
- 'The market is overlooking a major improver' - Keith Melrose with four Saturday selections
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He might just get punters off to a flyer' - Paul Kealy with four festive fancies
- Big-race trends: can anyone deny Bravemansgame a repeat King George success?
- 'Get on this 14-1 shot for the Paddy Power Chase right now' - David Jennings delivers his Leopardstown fancies
- 'He thrashed the Badger Beer winner last season' - Tom Segal with a chaser to back at Ascot
- 'The market is overlooking a major improver' - Keith Melrose with four Saturday selections