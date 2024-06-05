Chelmsford Placepot tips: Phill Anderson takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool

In Chelmsford’s opener (5.15), Number sets the standard from those who have had a run. Ballsgrove Boy has a speedy pedigree and could also be worth including on debut for a yard that can ready one.

Division two of the 6f maiden (5.45) might be the weaker of the two divisions. It was an eyecatching run from Brian at a big price on debut at Windsor and similar can be said for Enchanted Eye , who was sixth in the same race.

Further Measure has been back in form at this venue of late and is the sole selection in the stayers’ handicap (6.15).

The 1m2f three-year-old handicap (6.45) has only attracted six runners and it looks like a good opportunity for Faayzah , who is stepping up in trip on her handicap debut. Last-time-out winner Clear Storm should figure with just a 3lb rise to cope with.

The novice race (7.15) appears to have plenty of depth with Newmarket novice winner Precious Jewel likely to figure and Candle Of Dubai is another to include having gone close in both runs so far.

In the feature 1m2f handicap on the card (7.45), Lord Protector , is 1lb well in after a return to form at Redcar last week, while Endless Power looks like a major player stepping up to this trip for the first time.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.15

1 Ballsgrove Boy

6 Number

5.45

2 Brian

5 Enchanted Eye

6.15

5 Further Measure

6.45

4 Faayzah

6 Clear Storm

7.15

2 Precious Jewel

5 Candle Of Dubai

7.45

1 Lord Protector

3 Endless Power

2x2x1x2x2x2 = 32 lines

