The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Hamilton and Uttoxeter

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Get Up Mush (2.43 Uttoxeter)

Finished third behind subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner Better Days Ahead at Lisronagh in February 2022 and made a promising rules debut when filling the same position at Carlisle in October that year. Get Up Mush was third behind Maximilian in that novice hurdle and the winner went on to land the Grade 2 River Don and finish runner-up in a Grade 1 at Aintree's Grand National meeting later that season. Get Up Mush was also seventh in a strong Warwick event won by subsequent two-time Grade 1 runner-up Ginny's Destiny. Given that the second, third, fourth and sixth have won eight races between them since, it was unsurprising that Get Up Mush got off the mark on his next start at Wetherby. A 444-day layoff might be difficult to defy on his chasing debut but the six-year-old's trainer Dan Skelton has saddled seven winners from his last nine runners and could continue his superb form here.

Bur Dubai (3.55 Hamilton)

Has performed with credit on all three starts since joining Kevin Philippart de Foy. The three-year-old was third on his stable debut for De Foy in a Wolverhampton maiden and the runner-up has gone on to land a 16-runner Chelmsford novice since. Bur Dubai was not beaten far despite finishing last of six in the Blue Riband Trial and the third from that Epsom Listed event, Chief Little Rock, boosted the form when winning a Group 3 at the Curragh on his next start. Bur Dubai chased home Wild Waves, who followed up off a 7lb higher mark, on his handicap debut at Kempton last time and a 4lb rise may not prevent him from going one better here.

Kintail (4.18 Uttoxeter)

Beaten only by Horaces Pearl, a subsequent Grade 2 winner at Aintree's Grand National meeting, on his debut before winning his next couple of starts at Warwick. The five-year-old was not disgraced when finishing fourth at Cheltenham last December, considering he was giving 7lb to Grade 2 winner Dysart Enos, who is unbeaten in six starts. The form of Kintail's fifth on his handicap debut at Lingfield's Winter Million meeting has been franked since as the third won his next start by 12 lengths and the fourth, Pretending, landed a 16-runner series final at Cheltenham off a 3lb higher mark. Therefore, Kintail looks potentially well treated off 1lb lower and the step up to 2m7½f should suit as his half-brother Kyntara was second in the Pertemps Final over 3m at the Cheltenham Festival.

