The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on an action-packed Boxing Day

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Ibleo (12.30 Aintree)

The veterans’ chase sees the return of Ibleo, who has been off the track for 980 days after finishing eighth in the 2021 Topham. He was very progressive before that, winning a pair of handicap chases before placing in the Grand Annual, in which he shaped as if a longer trip might suit. He must be showing enough at home to have been kept in training after all this time and could go well on this reappearance for a trainer adept at winning with chasers first time out. He could go well on the veterans’ circuit from a workable mark.

Blow Your Wad (12.45 Kempton)

Blow Your Wad produced a then career-best performance on RPRs on his reappearance over hurdles before improving that figure again on his chasing debut last month. He was beaten ten lengths into second that day but was trying to give 12lb to the winner Le Patron, who proved that may have been an impossible task when landing a Grade 1 novice at Sandown next time. He jumped extremely well on that chasing debut last time and should go well from just 1lb higher.

Mighty Bandit (1.10 Leopardstown)

Gordon Elliott's number one jockey stays in Ireland instead of partnering Farren Glory at Aintree, which looks significant, as does the fact he chooses the once-raced Mighty Bandit over stablemate Kala Conti, who he has ridden the last twice. Mighty Bandit created a strong impression when winning a Punchestown maiden hurdle by nine and half lengths on his debut, hitting the line hard in beating a pair from Joseph O'Brien's yard. Elliott has landed this with the likes of Fil Dor and Zanahiyr, who both ran well subsequently at Grade 1 level, in recent years and Mighty Bandit could follow in their footsteps.

Read more Boxing Day tipping:

'He has a brilliant record going right-handed' - Tom Segal with Tuesday's best bets on a bumper programme

'He might just get punters off to a flyer' - Paul Kealy with four festive fancies for Tuesday

'Get on this 14-1 shot for the Paddy Power Chase right now' - David Jennings delivers his Leopardstown fancies

Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Kempton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.