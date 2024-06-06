Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Chelmsford

6.45: Clear Storm

Marco Botti's Marefuori offers a persuasive case with the form of his recent C&D fifth looking strong but preference is for the less exposed Clear Storm, who made a winning start in handicaps at Nottingham and can improve sufficiently to defy a 3lb rise in the weights. Course scorer Alpen Power and handicap debutante Faayzah can both have a say too in an intriguing contest. Peter Entwistle

Clear Storm 18:45 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Hamilton

3.55: Keep Warm

Bur Dubai has further improvement in him but the drop back to this trip isn't certain to suit and he's taken on with Keep Warm. The Easterby-trained runner has shown improved form over 1m and his last run at Doncaster has been franked by the next-time-out wins of the third and sixth. He's well worth a try over this trip. Good Morning Alex won well over 1m here last time and should stay. Richard Young

Keep Warm 15:55 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Haydock

3.35: Thunder Star

Even by 5f standards there looks to be a lot of pace on show and that may just compromise the chance of two of the more appealing runners in Grace Angel and Habooba. The former is still a major player on the back of a good effort at Windsor, while Paddy's Day and Match Play (second choice) ran well at Ayr last time and should contend once again. Thunder Star may well be the answer, though, with her latest Ascot fourth coming in a stronger race and one that is working out nicely. She's a C&D winner who is versatile groundwise and who should get a good tow into the race with Astapor drawn next door. Paul Smith

Thunder Star 15:35 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Jessica Macey

Leopardstown

6.30: Tarawa

Dropped in grade Cairo can play a major role on his first start for Alice Haynes if anywhere his best but race-fitness could give the filly Tarawa the edge here, this longer trip likely to suit the daughter of Shamardal. Self Belief could find the ground a bit lively, while Formal Display appeals the most of the 3yos. Alan Hewison

Tarawa 18:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Uttoxeter

5.20: Defence Witness

The suggestion is Defence Witness, who has shown promise and may have got in lightly for this handicap debut. Chef De Troupe could be the one to give the selection most to do, while VE Day, Ambassador and Orchestra are others with claims. Jonathan Doidge

Defence Witness 17:20 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Hamilton and Uttoxeter

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.