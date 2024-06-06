Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Chelmsford
6.45: Clear Storm
Marco Botti's Marefuori offers a persuasive case with the form of his recent C&D fifth looking strong but preference is for the less exposed Clear Storm, who made a winning start in handicaps at Nottingham and can improve sufficiently to defy a 3lb rise in the weights. Course scorer Alpen Power and handicap debutante Faayzah can both have a say too in an intriguing contest. Peter Entwistle
Hamilton
3.55: Keep Warm
Bur Dubai has further improvement in him but the drop back to this trip isn't certain to suit and he's taken on with Keep Warm. The Easterby-trained runner has shown improved form over 1m and his last run at Doncaster has been franked by the next-time-out wins of the third and sixth. He's well worth a try over this trip. Good Morning Alex won well over 1m here last time and should stay. Richard Young
Haydock
3.35: Thunder Star
Even by 5f standards there looks to be a lot of pace on show and that may just compromise the chance of two of the more appealing runners in Grace Angel and Habooba. The former is still a major player on the back of a good effort at Windsor, while Paddy's Day and Match Play (second choice) ran well at Ayr last time and should contend once again. Thunder Star may well be the answer, though, with her latest Ascot fourth coming in a stronger race and one that is working out nicely. She's a C&D winner who is versatile groundwise and who should get a good tow into the race with Astapor drawn next door. Paul Smith
Leopardstown
6.30: Tarawa
Dropped in grade Cairo can play a major role on his first start for Alice Haynes if anywhere his best but race-fitness could give the filly Tarawa the edge here, this longer trip likely to suit the daughter of Shamardal. Self Belief could find the ground a bit lively, while Formal Display appeals the most of the 3yos. Alan Hewison
Uttoxeter
5.20: Defence Witness
The suggestion is Defence Witness, who has shown promise and may have got in lightly for this handicap debut. Chef De Troupe could be the one to give the selection most to do, while VE Day, Ambassador and Orchestra are others with claims. Jonathan Doidge
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Hamilton and Uttoxeter
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Hamilton and Uttoxeter
- Chelmsford Placepot tips: Phill Anderson takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Hamilton and Uttoxeter
- Chelmsford Placepot tips: Phill Anderson takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings