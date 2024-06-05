Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Clear Storm (6.45 Chelmsford)
Only scored narrowly on handicap debut at Nottingham last month, but the 1-2 pulled nicely clear of a subsequent winner and a 3lb rise looks fair. Has the pedigree to progress plenty from a modest level.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Bur Dubai (3.55 Hamilton)
Second on last month's handicap debut at Kempton and the winner franked the form when following up off a 7lb higher mark. Can go one better under Jason Hart.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Clear Storm (6.45 Chelmsford)
Cieren Fallon's mount got up late to win a shade cosily on her handicap debut (third and sixth won next time out), and a 3lb rise shouldn't stop her following up.
Steffan Edwards
Newmarket nap
Ten Dimes (7.15 Chelmsford)
Won well on her latest all-weather start at Newcastle and has been shaping nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
Speed figures
The Good Biscuit (3.05 Haydock)
A dual winner last season, he earned a personal-best figure when second on his reappearance and should again be in the shake-up.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Al Thariyaat (4.40 Haydock)
A Dubawi filly who is beautifully bred, being a half-sister to Listed winner Al Asifah. The stable is in form and she may be worth chancing.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Phill Anderson's play of the day at Haydock
Chelmsford Placepot tips: Phill Anderson takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Hamilton and Uttoxeter
