TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Clear Storm (6.45 Chelmsford)
Only scored narrowly on handicap debut at Nottingham last month, but the 1-2 pulled nicely clear of a subsequent winner and a 3lb rise looks fair. Has the pedigree to progress plenty from a modest level.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Clear Storm18:45 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

The Punt nap

Bur Dubai  (3.55 Hamilton)
Second on last month's handicap debut at Kempton and the winner franked the form when following up off a 7lb higher mark. Can go one better under Jason Hart.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Bur Dubai15:55 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Eyecatcher

Clear Storm (6.45 Chelmsford)
Cieren Fallon's mount got up late to win a shade cosily on her handicap debut (third and sixth won next time out), and a 3lb rise shouldn't stop her following up.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Clear Storm18:45 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Newmarket nap

Ten Dimes (7.15 Chelmsford)
Won well on her latest all-weather start at Newcastle and has been shaping nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes

Silk
Ten Dimes19:15 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

The Good Biscuit (3.05 Haydock)
A dual winner last season, he earned a personal-best figure when second on his reappearance and should again be in the shake-up.
Dave Edwards

Silk
The Good Biscuit15:05 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Channon

Dark horse

Al Thariyaat (4.40 Haydock)
A Dubawi filly who is beautifully bred, being a half-sister to Listed winner Al Asifah. The stable is in form and she may be worth chancing.
Liam Watson

Silk
Al Thariyaat16:40 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Harry Eustace

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing  

