Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Handicappers' nap

Clear Storm (6.45 Chelmsford)

Only scored narrowly on handicap debut at Nottingham last month, but the 1-2 pulled nicely clear of a subsequent winner and a 3lb rise looks fair. Has the pedigree to progress plenty from a modest level.

Paul Curtis

The Punt nap

Bur Dubai (3.55 Hamilton)

Second on last month's handicap debut at Kempton and the winner franked the form when following up off a 7lb higher mark. Can go one better under Jason Hart.

Charlie Huggins

Eyecatcher

Clear Storm (6.45 Chelmsford)

Cieren Fallon's mount got up late to win a shade cosily on her handicap debut (third and sixth won next time out), and a 3lb rise shouldn't stop her following up.

Steffan Edwards

Newmarket nap

Ten Dimes (7.15 Chelmsford)

Won well on her latest all-weather start at Newcastle and has been shaping nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Speed figures

The Good Biscuit (3.05 Haydock)

A dual winner last season, he earned a personal-best figure when second on his reappearance and should again be in the shake-up.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

Al Thariyaat (4.40 Haydock)

A Dubawi filly who is beautifully bred, being a half-sister to Listed winner Al Asifah. The stable is in form and she may be worth chancing.

Liam Watson

